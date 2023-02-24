Ex-president of Ukraine Poroshenko urged to block the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced the need to block the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline and ban the transportation of Russian cargo through the Suez Canal in order to create additional difficulties for the Russian oil industry, writes RIA News.

According to Poroshenko, Ukraine will take the losses from the overlap of Friendship, but it will harm Moscow, for which the pipeline is of great importance. It is also necessary to block Russia’s access to the Suez Canal, which will add up to three to four weeks to the time of oil transportation to India and China.

“The longer these routes, the greater the transport costs, the greater the losses for Russia,” Poroshenko wrote in his Newsweek article.

The ex-president also called on other countries to fight Russia’s so-called shadow oil fleet, restrain Russian LNG supplies and supply Ukraine with as many weapons as possible.