Ukraine is trying in every possible way to involve Moldova in a conflict with the Russian Federation. About this on Monday, February 13, the former Prime Minister of the Republic, Ion Chicu, on the air of the TV channel N4.

“The attention of the international community is declining – in order to add gasoline and raise a topic for high-ranking world politicians, you need as many parties involved as possible,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, on February 10, Aleksey Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, also noted that Kyiv, with the support of the collective West, is pushing Chisinau to abandon neutrality. At the same time, a significant part of Moldovan citizens are in favor of maintaining close ties with the Russian Federation and other CIS countries, and the dismantling of the neutral status will mean undermining the country’s national security.

On February 2, the former President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, noted that the current head of the republic, Maia Sandu, is leading the country along the path of Ukraine, contrary to the interests of citizens. He noted that the people of Moldova want peace, the preservation of statehood and a strategic partnership with Russia.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Moldova could “follow the path of Ukraine.” According to him, Sandu is eager to join NATO, wants to unite with Romania and is generally ready for almost anything.

On January 21, Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, admitted the possibility of Moldova abandoning neutrality in order to join NATO. Meanwhile, according to a poll conducted in November last year, more than half of Moldovans (54.5%) do not support the republic’s accession to NATO.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

