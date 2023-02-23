Ex-spy Ritter pointed to the awakening of the world community from US actions

At the meeting of the UN Security Council, which raised the issue of US involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream, one could observe an integral part of the awakening of the international community from Washington’s actions. Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter spoke about this on Thursday, February 23, in an interview with Izvestia.

As proof of his assertion, he cited speeches by prominent American experts – former CIA officer Ray McGovern and economist Jeffrey Sachs. Their reports could only reinforce those articles and investigations that confirmed US involvement in the attack on gas pipelines. Ritter also drew attention to the support of Russia from the Chinese side.

“What the US has done is simply beyond comprehension. We attacked the extremely important energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation on the territory of our closest allies, our friends. We have yet to realize the consequences of this heinous act, but all this certainly does not bode well for the United States, ”the ex-officer said.

The meeting of the UN Security Council on the explosions at the Nord Stream, requested by Russia, took place on February 21. At the event, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebezia called for an independent investigation. He also added that the countries that were behind the explosion should compensate for the damage. The organization’s deputy secretary general, Rosemary DiCarlo, said in response that the UN could not confirm or verify the sabotage allegations, as it awaited the results of national investigations.

On the same day, it became known that Denmark, Germany and Sweden had prepared a joint statement by the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN. It states that the investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines has not been completed and the timing of its completion is not yet known.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions. The document was prepared by the committee on international affairs, it was unanimously supported by all factions.