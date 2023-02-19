Ex-White House doctor Jackson claims he covered up the truth about Biden’s health

February 19, 2023, 07:20 – BLiTZ – News

The United States government is withholding information about the condition of the head of state, Joseph Biden. Ex-White House doctor Ronnie Jackson pointed to the fact that such actions make you worry.

On February 16, the politician was examined by doctors, who concluded that he had the ability to cope with the management of the state, and his brain was not affected by diseases.

Speaking on the subject, Jackson called on the government to stop lying about what is happening with Biden.

“Most Americans see that Biden’s mental health is in complete decline, but the White House does not show transparency about what is happening,” the Fox News television channel quotes the text of his statement.

From his point of view, it follows that the government does not plan to disclose the real data to its own citizens. He stressed that such an approach causes concern. Everyone understands that something is wrong.

