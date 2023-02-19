Former White House doctor, Republican congressman Ronnie Jackson criticized US President Joe Biden’s health report. The TV channel reported fox news on Saturday, February 18th.

Last Thursday, February 16, the American leader underwent an annual medical examination, following which Biden’s attending physician, Kevin O’Connor, released a report that “the US president remains a healthy and energetic 80-year-old man capable of performing his duties.”

Commenting on this report, Jackson called for “an end to the cover-up on President Biden’s health.”

“Most Americans see that Biden’s mental health is in complete decline, but the White House does not provide any transparency about what is happening,” Jackson said.

He added that the written medical report released by Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, “reaffirms that this administration remains adamant about covering up the truth.”

The congressman also said that he had already sent three letters to the White House demanding that the American leader take a cognitive test and publish the results, but all of them, he said, were ignored.

“This is worrisome. Everyone sees that something is wrong. It is necessary to put an end to hiding the truth, ”Jackson concluded.

As reported on Feb. 17, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showed that 57% of U.S. voters doubt Biden’s mental health. So, the answers to questions about the suitability of the president were published, divided along party lines: 75% of Democrats said that Biden was psychologically suitable for this job, and 85% of Republicans expressed doubt.

At the same time, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the RUDN University, a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Nikita Danyuk, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that with the approach of the presidential elections in the United States, criticism of the current head of the White House will sound more and more often.

A day earlier, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden’s criticism of his age is untenable. According to her, many ordered Biden to fail back in 2020 during the election race, but he still took office and has been actively working for several years.

On the same day, Jean-Pierre said that doctors are monitoring Biden’s health and working with him to strengthen his memory. At the same time, Biden spent about three hours in the hospital during a routine medical examination.

The 80-year-old Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among Americans. In addition, the politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding a plane.