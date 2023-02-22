February 22, 2023, 13:18 – BLiTZ – News

Ronald Reagan White House staffer Paul Craig Roberts wrote an article on his website claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has run out of patience with US leader Joe Biden.

The author expresses concern about the situation in Ukraine and emphasizes that American citizens do not understand the real danger.

“And where is the American idiot president while Russia puts nuclear missiles on alert? Is he on the phone with Putin, trying to soften a dangerous situation? No. A fool in Ukraine and Poland is adding fuel to the fire, ”the publication says.

Roberts states that Americans have been indoctrinated, leaving their understanding of the situation limited.

Recently, Joe Biden gave a speech in Warsaw in which he argued that neither the US nor Europe seeks to destroy Russia and tried to challenge President Putin’s statement about the forced nature of the special operation in Ukraine. However, in Moscow, his speech was called hypocritical, dishonest and ridiculous.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.