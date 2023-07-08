Excavation will be done for the construction of subway near Mahavir Mandir, people will be able to go to Patna Junction

Pramod Jha, Patna. Underground excavation will start near Mahavir Mandir in October for the construction of subway being made for the convenience of going to Patna Junction. People should not be inconvenienced near the Mahavir temple due to digging in the rain, so it has been decided to do the digging after the rains. During the excavation, the shoe-slipper stand of Mahavir temple will be removed. At present, tunnel is being constructed near Janta Hotel ahead of Bakri Bazar. The work of digging about 85 meter tunnel has been done. So far, 195 meters work has been completed in 440 meters subway. While digging from there, the path will come out next to the south end boundary of Mahavir temple.

About 45 percent of the subway work is complete

About 45 percent of the subway construction work has been completed. The target of its construction is June, 2024. After the tunnel work is completed, the work of installing travelator, escalator, lift etc. will be done. The construction of this project of Smart City is being done under the supervision of Bihar State Bridge Construction.

RCC work completed in 110 meters

A 440 meter subway is to be constructed between Bakri Bazar and Patna Junction. It has to be constructed in 330 meters underground and 110 meters in the upper part. 110 meter RCC work has been completed from Bakri Bazar side. An underground road is being made by digging soil about eight meters below the surface.

Travellers will be installed

Travelers will be installed in the eight meter wide area in the upper part from Bakri Bazar side. Standing on it, people will cover a distance of 110 meters. After this, we will go inside with the help of escalator in the underground part. After this, we will proceed with the traveler again. People will come up from the escalator next to Mahavir Mandir.

