Excessive strictness is having a profound effect on the mentality of children, parents should take care of these things

Many times the parents behave strictly with the children to keep them within the ambit of discipline. The way you bring up the child and behave with the child, later on, the habit of the child also becomes the same. It is okay to scold children for making mistakes, it will make them realize their mistakes but, some parents become very strict with children which is not good at all for the child. This directly affects their mental health. A survey has found that most children between the ages of three, five and nine are at high risk of poor mental health due to overly strict parental attitudes.

lack of trust If you also believe in taking every decision related to your children yourself, then change this habit of yours. It is necessary to take their opinion in every decision related to the children, otherwise they face difficulty in recognizing their wishes and feelings. Apart from this, such children are not able to trust themselves easily.

Not adopting new things Children growing up in a strict environment behave in the same way even in different situations. Not only this, due to lack of self-confidence, these children also hesitate to do new experiments. They feel uncomfortable in adopting any new things.

Lack of self-confidence Excessive strictness with children starts affecting their development. There is a lack of self-confidence in such children, whose parents impose their will on them without listening to them. Such children feel that their own thoughts have no importance and they depend on others for their every work. Their confidence gets low. And let alone others, these children are afraid to even trust themselves.

Some parents behave excessively strictly in the upbringing of the child, the mental health of such children deteriorates badly, which includes these things.

Ignoring the child’s talk can have a bad effect on his mental health.

Keeping the child too close can also spoil his mental health, this can cause irritability to the child.

If you are not able to give much time to the child, then at least talk with him for some time throughout the day, this will not make the child feel lonely.

If the child is scolded daily, then his mental health may deteriorate.

The mental health of children who have quarrels between their parents can also deteriorate.

Even if you behave harshly with the child because of being older, the mental health of the child can deteriorate.

The parents who do not give time to the child, the mental health of those children can also deteriorate.

To maintain discipline in children, it is not necessary that you should be strict on it all the time. Many such things, by adopting which you can put the right things in your child’s mind. To improve the mental health of children, follow these things-

To talk to the children, you have to use their own language, that is, in simple words, know the child’s problem with love.

You also participate in his habits and things of his choice, like if the child likes any sport or activity, then you also participate with him.

To create fear, the child should not be scolded all the time, because of this, the child starts getting scared and cannot speak his mind openly, so instead of scolding the child, explain with love.

If the child is stubborn about something, then instead of scolding him, tell him about the advantages and disadvantages of that thing. With this, he will be able to understand the difference between right and wrong.

There should be no pressure for studies or reprimanding for low marks. Due to this, the child considers himself less and considers himself behind others in life.

