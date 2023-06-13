Exclusive: I will not become an imposed leader, I will contest elections from where people speak: Jairam Mahto

Jairam Mahto has emerged as a vocal voice of protest in Jharkhand in recent times. Jairam, popularly known as ‘Tiger’ among supporters, is mobilizing the youth of the state for the demand of ‘1932 based planning policy’. Thousands of youths are coming on the streets on his voice. 25-25 km long human chain is being made. Jairam, who has done PhD in English, currently considers himself a student leader, but also explains the meaning of politics. Jairam, who runs the campaign of ’60-40 Nai Chalto’, reached the program ‘Prabhat Khabar Samvad’ on Monday.

Jairam Mahato answered many questions related to his political stand, election strategy and challenges. On being asked whether you will contest from Tundi or Dumri? He said: Haven’t decided yet. Our background has been from a very poor family. There is no political background. Look at the current elections. How much money is spent Scared to see this.

Looking at those people, it seems that we have to become the voice of the people who are doing so much for us. Now whether I will fight the election from Dumri or Tundi, it will be decided by the people there. I do not want to be an imposed leader. From where the public will speak, I will contest elections from there.

Challenging to compete with big parties We have accepted it



Jairam said: It is challenging to clash with big parties like BJP, Congress, JMM, AJSU. Those parties have a long history. We are complete novices. But, being young, we have accepted this challenge. Youth are like the sun, they will always shine. On the question of being called ‘B’ team of BJP-AJSU, Jairam said: This is baseless. We worked for Jagarnath Mahato in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Whereas, I am not even a member of JMM. But, in a democracy, you have to associate with someone or the other for five years. Since Jagarnath was the leader of Da Mati, we campaigned for him. Now if someone calls us agents of BJP and AJSU, then it is wrong. Our relationship with those people was neither before, nor is it today nor will it be in the future.

After the start of the movement, 90 percent of the youth are with us.



Said on the challenge from AJSU: The region where I come from, there is influence of regional parties. But, after the start of the movement, 90% of the youth are with us. Only five percent of the youth (only for contract) are associated with other political parties. The result of our movement was that a large number of people have come to the Panchayat elections as Mukhiyas, Zila Parishads. In the coming days, these fellows will also become MLAs.

Said on the challenge from AJSU: The region where I come from, there is influence of regional parties. But, after the start of the movement, 90% of the youth are with us. Only five percent of the youth (only for contract) are associated with other political parties. The result of our movement was that a large number of people have come to the Panchayat elections as Mukhiyas, Zila Parishads. In the coming days, these fellows will also become MLAs.