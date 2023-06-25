Exclusive: In the beginning, I was very scared about becoming a producer, know why Kangana Ranaut said this

Film Tiku Weds Sheru‘ These days the OTT platform is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer producer of this film Kangana Ranaut Are. This is also Kangana’s OTT debut as a producer. After the actress, as a producer, director and writer, her efforts will continue to give the best films to the industry. Excerpts from a conversation with Urmila Kori on various aspects including her challenges as a producer.

Any reason to associate with the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’?

I think that in society we have given so much importance to success that failure has come to be considered as something which is not allowed in life. They do not even understand that we become successful only after failures. We have not normalized it in our life, so the new generation is getting impatient. It is important that they know that struggles and failures are a part of our lives. People who get opportunity and luck favors them, they achieve a lot in the society. But those who are working hard in the industry are still struggling. They should not be looked down upon. You can find many talented people in the crowd, who are more intelligent and passionate. In them you can find a Tiku and a Sheru.

This film brings to the fore the story of the struggling people. Often talent, hard work as well as luck matters a lot for success. How much do you believe this?

Hard work is necessary, but at the same time I have seen magic. I have seen it many times in my career. I cannot deny its existence. When Anurag Basu selected me among the girls who auditioned to play the lead role in the film ‘Gangster’, it was a magical moment for me. I knew I was a great actress, but when I used to go for auditions, many people used to say you are a good actress, but look at all the top actresses. You should also know how to dance, only then you can become an A-lister. They used to say if you want to become Smita Patil, don’t act so well. I could never understand what they wanted from me. But gradually the time changed and then the film ‘Queen’ came and the era of juggling between mainstream entertainer and parallel cinema started. Which was a magical moment for every good artist. Actors like Irrfan Khan and Nawaz Sir are the product of that era.

Would you like to do a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an actress?

I will be very happy to work with Nawaz sir. I am a big fan of his character in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. His meme is Apun Hi Bhagwan. Very famous in our family group. By the way, having said this, I would also like to say that I would love to see Nawaz sir in a romantic film.

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a romantic film somewhere. Never felt that I should do this film with Nawaz?

No, I didn’t think so. If you watch this film, you will also agree with me that a new girl was needed for the character of Tiku. By the way, apart from this film of mine, the industry also needs new faces and talent and I will try to connect more and more new talent with the industry from my production house.

You are a successful actress in the industry. How does this important aspect of your career help you as a director and producer?

I have just started directing and producing films. I am yet to prove myself as a successful producer or director. As far as the helpful aspect of being a successful actress is concerned, I think because I am a successful actress, it gives me the freedom to make films and write films that I want to make. If it was not there, circumstances could have forced it to create something which it did not want to create.

You are also an actor, director, producer and writer. Which role would you call the most challenging?

I think the job of a producer is the toughest. The most underrated in the industry is the poor producer and in the star culture that we have, producers are really crushed. As a producer, I was scared in the beginning. Actually, the world of production is not beautiful. Producers always have to depend on the mood of the stars. The pressure on him is whether he can complete the film within the budget. I am lucky that I got a very good team in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

You are the producer of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. Never thought of taking up the responsibility of directing a film?

Of course I could have directed, but it was Sai Kabir’s project and he wrote it. We felt that he would handle the subject in a better way. I always feel that directors who write are always good directors. Writers have their own world. He knows that world very well. So I thought he would do justice to the film.