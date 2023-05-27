Exclusive Photos: Pathan of Jharkhand on the big screen, film NRI Wives released world wide

Actor Javed Pathan

Bollywood film NRI Wives released worldwide on 26 May. The film premiered at PVR City Mall Andheri West, Mumbai. In which Javed Pathan of Jharkhand was seen in a dashing look along with all the star cast of the film.

NRI WIVES is a film based on a true domestic story. Inspired by four real life characters in this movieNRIStories are shown, which dive into the forbidden side of human relationships, emotions, desires, curiosity. It has been shown in this film that how good people can show gray shades even in adverse circumstances of life. The film has been shot in America.

In the film NRI Wives, Javed Pathan, Bhagyashree, Raima Sen, Jugal Hansraj, Sameer Soni, Kiku Sharda, Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani are in important roles. Many celebrities came along with the all star cast in the premiere.

In the premiere where actor Javed Pathan was seen in a dashing look. At the same time, Bhagyashree was also wreaking havoc in a Simri green dress. Apart from this, Sameer Soni and Hiten Tejwani were also seen in their own style.

Here Javed Pathan is seen posing with Gunjan Kuthiala. Please tell that Gunjan Kuthiyala is the producer and writer of this film. This film is made under his American-based production house, which is named NRI LIFE Production. He has also acted in this film.

Actor Javed Pathan posing with actors Sameer Soni and Gunjan Kuthiyala looking amazing in a black shoot. Sameer Soni also has a lovely smile on his face. On the other hand, Gunjan Kuthiyala is also looking very beautiful in a silver gown.

Javed’s celebrity friends Suraj Thapar and Jesse Liver also attended the premiere.

Here Javed Pathan is seen with his friend Jesse Liver (son of Johnny Liver) and celebrity fitness trainer Pradeep Bhatia.

Javed Pathan is with actor Hiten Tejwani. Hiten Tejwani is seen here in a very cool getup.

Javed Pathan came to the premiere of his film with his two brothers, Manzoor and Jehangir.

Sharing the experience of this film, actor Javed Pathan said, ‘Being a part of this film, produced by Gunjan Kuthiyala and directed by Vibhu Kashyap, was the most beautiful experience of my life.

Let us inform that till now Javed Pathan of Jharkhand has enthralled the audience with his strong acting in many TV serials, web series and music albums. Prior to this, he has played important roles in many TV shows like Jodhaa Akbar, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Maharana Pratap, Baalveer and Mahadev. Recently he played the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali in Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Sanjay Dutt also played this role in the film Panipat. At the same time, he was in the role of the main villain Tarakasura in Dharma Warrior Garuda. As the lead hero, his first Bollywood film, Horror Love Story, was released on 3 September 2021. She has also worked in Zee Music music videos like ‘Tu Nagar Hai’, ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Aasmaan’. Apart from this, he was invited as a judge in Miss and Mrs. New Jersey 2018.