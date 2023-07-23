Exclusive: When will Ajay Devgan starrer ‘Singham 3’ come? Rohit Shetty broke the silence, said- By the end of this year…

The new season of the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has arrived. Once again Rohit Shetty is seen hosting this season. They say the show is on. I am thankful for that. It has become an iconic show. Especially, in such an era where our audience has become selective and they have a lot of options. In such a situation, the running of the show or film, I think we should be grateful for this. Excerpts from a conversation with Urmila Kori on the reality show and her career so far.

How would you describe the journey associated with the show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’?

This is my eighth season. We also did one season in Pandemic. This is a tough show. It is not so easy to do this because it is not a studio based show. Shooting takes place in another country. Weather and temperature also cause problems. Shooting happens simultaneously for 55 days. Action happens. It takes a lot of physical effort. I think this feature makes this show different from other shows. We always think how the next season will be better than the previous season. Things are not to be repeated again, we work a lot on this.

Last year, this show had collected a lot of TRP. Does TRP pressure remain?

There is TRP pressure because the show is so big. What about the film that a Friday came and then went away. But this show lasts every week. While doing this show, I have understood one thing that children like this show very much. Apart from ‘Golmaal’, ‘Singham’, he talks a lot about ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

What has been your fear, which you have reduced with the passage of time?

You would be surprised that I was afraid of the public. I used to break out in sweat while standing on the stage and talking. If something happened on stage in school, I could not do it.

How did you get into action?

Definitely my father. I used to see him working from childhood, so I felt that everyone does this, so I also made it my profession.

You used to go to the sets with your father?

I have gone many times. Went to the sets of ‘Kala Patthar’, ‘Shalimar’. The set of ‘Shalimar’ was in Mangalore Palace. Everything was real at that time. There was nothing like VFX. Amit ji, Dharmendra ji used to do stunts by himself. When I became assistant action director, Akshay, Ajay and Sunil Shetty do stunts by themselves.

Your father was also an actor. Have you ever been inclined towards acting?

No, I was never inclined towards acting. Now I can’t even think anymore. Apart from directing, hosting, I am also into film production, so there is no time to do anything else.

Your films have created a different definition of heroism. What is ‘Heroism’?

When the audience is sitting in the theater and seeing the actor, they feel that it could be me. I think this is heroism.

What is your take on the failure of the film ‘Circus’? How did you deal with it?

There was a lot of expectation from that film, but it is also a fact that there were neither flying cars nor comedy in that film. Dull moments were many. I think this is the reason. Otherwise, ten thousand people say ten things to humiliate you. I do not give importance to memes that make fun of YouTube. I have gone through this phase in the films ‘Dilwale’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Sunday’. If I think that I will make 15 to 20 films, then three to four times the ‘circus’ phase will also come. By the way, I always remember one thing of Anupam Kher. He had said, when you become a successful person, then if any of your projects fail, then it is not you, but that project that fails.

Have audience preferences changed?

We are going through a phase. It is not just me, but the entire industry is going through this phase. We should accept that a new trend is coming. There are many such films, which will run only on OTT. People will come to the theater only for big films. We all have to understand and learn from this era. There is always a time of such change in the industry. However, the pandemic brought about this change quickly.

Bollywood needs to avoid remake films?

I don’t think there should be any problem with the remake. Everyone has their own confidence and take. Everyone presents it differently, so what is the problem in that.

When is ‘Singham 3’ going on the shooting floor?

The post production work of my web series ‘Police Force’ is left. Only after that ‘Singham 3’ will come on the shooting floor. However, by the end of this year it will go on the shooting floor.

Big Boss has started coming on TV as well as on OTT. Do you also have any such planning?

It is up to Colors what he wants to do (laughs). Wherever he tells me, I will come hosting the show.