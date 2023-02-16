February 16, 2023, 13:18 – BLiTZ – News Russian fighter Dmitry Yakushchenko said he was going to continue to fight in the ranks of the Russian private military company (PMC). After the expiration of the contract, he intends to visit relatives and then return to duty.

Yakushchenko said that he decided to join the PMC, because he had to serve 15 years out of 19 in prison. This information was distributed by the WarGonzo Telegram channel.

In mid-February, a video appeared on the Internet, on the basis of which it could be concluded that Yakushchenko had been executed. Subsequently, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that it was a staged video, and as evidence he first published a video with Yakushchenko, and then he himself appeared with him in the frame.

According to Prigozhin, the Russian was captured, lost his way, and “on the orders of the PMC, he lied and memorized everything he could see.” Yakushchenko said that he “said a lot of superfluous things”, but was forgiven.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

