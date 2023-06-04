Exercise to provide relief to passengers started in Patna AC city buses will increase in hot summer

The temperature in Patna has been running above 42 degrees for the last few days. From 11 in the afternoon to 5 in the evening there are heat wave-like conditions. Despite being so hot, people have to do their routine work. Keeping in view the need of common people, now Bihar State Road Transport Corporation is going to increase the frequency of AC vehicles plying in city bus in Patna. Along with this, the frequency of non-AC buses will be reduced, so that people can travel in maximum number of AC city buses. However, 40 thousand people travel by city buses daily in Patna and accordingly the number of AC buses in the fleet of city buses is less. In such a situation, people are forced to travel in non-AC buses.

There will be an increase in the frequency of AC buses immediately.

At present city buses operate from Bakipur to entire Patna and 170 city buses ply from here. According to the information, there are only 32 AC buses in Patna depot. Due to rising temperature, common passengers have turned away from non-AC buses and city buses with AC are getting crowded. The situation is such that there is no place to set foot in AC city buses from the last week of May. A proposal will be sent to the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) to increase the frequency of AC city buses in Patna and a decision will be taken in a day or two. According to sources, soon a decision will be taken to provide relief to the passengers traveling by city buses in Patna. Along with this, the number of non-AC buses can be reduced and its trips can also be reduced.

BSRTC is now realizing the lack of AC city buses

City buses with a capacity of 40 seats traveled in Patna in May 2018, under the leadership of the then secretary of the transport department, Sanjay Agarwal, city buses were launched on the roads of Patna in a systematic manner. The aim was to replace yellow taxi buses with white colored city buses. There was definitely success in this objective, but the corporation did not pay attention to AC buses. However, an exercise is being done by BSRTC for 60 city buses. By August, 60 buses will hit the roads of Patna. There are 29 AC buses.

