Expander: High voltage drama in Maharashtra politics, parties are breaking up since 2019 assembly elections

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The high voltage drama in Maharashtra politics is not taking its name to stop. In the month of June 2022, Shiv Sena was broken. Just about a year and a quarter after this, on July 3, 2023, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also split. In fact, since NCP chief Sharad Pawar appointed daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party on June 10, 2023, nephew Ajit Pawar was running angry. Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and party’s working president Praful Patel turned rebellious on Sunday and the party split on Monday. If seen in the true sense, the high voltage drama in the politics of Maharashtra is not new today, rather it has been going on continuously since the assembly elections held in the year 2019.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins in 2019 assembly elections

Let us inform that elections were held for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra on October 21, 2019 and the results were declared on October 24. The alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena got majority in this election. The Shiv Sena broke its pre-poll alliance with the BJP following differences over government formation, leading to a political crisis in Maharashtra. Since, immediately after the elections, no party in Maharashtra was able to form the government, President’s rule was imposed in the state.

When Devendra Fadnavis took oath in the early morning of 23 November 2019

According to media reports, in the early morning of 23 November 2019, BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. However, both these leaders resigned from their posts on 26 November 2019 before they could prove their majority in the assembly and on 28 November 2019, a new alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress emerged. . The MVA formed the government under the leadership of the then Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde became CM of Maharashtra after high voltage drama

The high-voltage drama in the politics of Maharashtra after the assembly elections did not stop after the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, but almost three years later, on June 21, 2022, the then Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled. Eknath Shinde was once considered very close to the Thackeray family. His chair used to be with former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but when the same Eknath Shinde rebelled, trouble arose for the Uddhav government. After a high-voltage drama that lasted for about seven-eight days, Uddhav Thackeray, the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, had to resign from his post on June 29, 2022 and Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30, 2023.

So was Sharad Pawar the brain behind the drama of 23 November 2019?

If media reports are to be believed, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was the mastermind behind the high voltage drama of the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister on the early morning of November 23, 2019 in Maharashtra politics. . It has been told in the report that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has recently accepted this fact in his reply after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s allegations of playing a double game. He told during a conversation with the media that in the midst of the power struggle in 2019, he had bowled a googly, in which the wicket of Devendra Fadnavis had fallen. After Sharad Pawar’s confession, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media that I am happy that at least I managed to bring out the truth from Sharad Pawar.

What did Sharad Pawar say

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar recently said during a press conference that Sadu Shinde was my father-in-law. He was the biggest googly baaz of the country. He took wickets of big players of the country. I was the president of the International Cricket Association (ICC). He said that even though I have never played cricket, but I know how and where the googly is thrown. If someone is ready to give his own wicket, then what is the fault of the bowler in this? He said that when Devendra Fadnavis took oath in the morning, it was visible on the same occasion that what Devendra Fadnavis can do for power and to what level he can go.

Sharad Pawar said on the split of NCP – some people became victim of BJP’s strategy

Why did the NCP split

Now that on July 3, 2023, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and his protégé Praful Patel have declared themselves as NCP office-bearers, speculation is rife that before November 23, 2019, Sharad Pawar With the googly thrown by her, she is hitting her own party on the political pitch of Maharashtra. This is the reason why Shiv Sena, the main constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi, first broke in Maharashtra and now NCP has split.