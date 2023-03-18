March 18 - BLiTZ. Financier Dmitry Golubovsky told the Russians that there is a danger of keeping cash in dollars. According to him, there is a risk that US banknotes printed for Russia may be banned and lose their value. Golubovsky also did not rule out the possibility of a robbery. Missing chief director of the Miss Russia contest Nikolai Zatylkin found dead March 18, 2023 at 17:06

Recall that information has recently appeared that the Russians keep about $105.5 billion in cash. The expert considers this unacceptable. Golubovsky believes that Americans can track the whereabouts of their banknotes and impose a ban on those imported into Russia, since the Americans know what they sent.

“Before the conflict began, Russian banks sent applications to the United States for the supply of banknotes, where the required amount was debited from their accounts and cash was sent by plane,” the expert explained.