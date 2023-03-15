Expert Kedmi: US recognizes the superiority of Russian weapons

March 15 - BLiTZ. The US military does not want war with Russia. This opinion was voiced by Israeli military expert Yakov Kedmi.

However, US politicians do not hide their militant moods, making loud public statements. The analyst is convinced that their words have nothing to do with reality. According to him, analytical agencies agree on one thing – Washington will not be able to defeat Moscow.

“The Americans today do not have the opportunity to start a serious war. And a tactical war between Russia and the US or Russia and NATO is impossible. Any soldier understands this. And the politicians who talk about it are irresponsible people,” leads “Military affairs” words Kedmi.

According to him, the United States recognizes the superiority of Russian weapons.