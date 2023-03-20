March 20 - BLiTZ. Iraq could become an excellent oil power and have economic success, but the US invasion forced the country to roll back in development, the editor-in-chief of the journal Science. Society. Defense "Vladimir Kiknadze. March 20 marks 20 years since the 2003 US and coalition invasion of Iraq began.

As a result, the country was actually destroyed, and its inhabitants were robbed, Kiknadze believes.

The regime of Saddam Hussein at the same time tried to the end to delay the US invasion, making all concessions, and then the government of Bush Jr. had to come up with a “chemical weapon of Iraq”, the expert notes. The UN did not approve the invasion, but the US and the coalition countries simply did not listen to the organization.