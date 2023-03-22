Expert Korotchenko called for the formation of a command of non-strategic nuclear forces in Russia

March 22 - BLiTZ. Russia should create a command for non-strategic nuclear forces, as well as consider returning tactical nuclear weapons to the troops. This opinion was voiced by Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, in response to the UK's initiative to transfer tank shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine. UK says depleted uranium projectiles have nothing to do with nuclear weapons March 22, 2023 at 13:39

“It is necessary to create a command of non-strategic nuclear forces with subordination directly to the chief of the General Staff. This is necessary for a more reliable deterrence of a potential adversary, ”Korotchenko believes.

In his opinion, the brigades of the Western Military District and the Southern Military District, as well as parts of the ships of the Black Sea, Baltic and Northern fleets, should be re-equipped.