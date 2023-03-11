Expert Mitrahovich: the Polish side may assume that it will return to energy cooperation with Russia

March 11 - BLiTZ. The fact that the Polish corporation Orlen did not refuse oil from the Russian Federation, but intends to legally demand compensation for the termination of supplies, indicates that the Polish authorities expect to return energy cooperation in the future. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://iz.ru/1481369/2023-03-10/ekspert-otcenil-plany-orlen-suditsia-za-ostanovku-postavok-energonositelei-iz-rf?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">"News"</a> write about this with reference to the leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund Stanislav Mitrakhovich. Expert Bashkatov: satisfaction of Orlen's requirements for Tatneft and Transneft is unlikely March 8, 2023 at 10:45

The expert believes that Poland will not be able to get compensation from the Russian side. Mitrahovich also doubts that Russian companies may face any arrests in the West.