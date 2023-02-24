Expert Ostrovsky spoke about the acute shortage of soybeans in China

Expert Andrey Ostrovsky said that China has a problem of lack of soybeans, which are the basis of the Chinese food industry. China’s real need for soybeans is 100 million tons per year, but China’s ability to reproduce this crop is only 20 million tons per year, so China needs to import the remaining 80 million tons. Previously, China received the missing amount of soybeans from the United States, but after the “trade war” with the United States in 2018, China blocked the supply of beans.

Currently, China is trying to solve the problem by expanding arable land, which will help increase soybean production by 10 million tons per year. However, this is not enough to meet the needs of China. Beijing is looking for ways to expand exports in order to remove dependence on the supply of products from a single source. About this writes the publication “Arguments and Facts”.