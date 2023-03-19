Expert Ozsarach said that the fall of a drone in the Black Sea could cause the denunciation of the Montreux Convention

March 19 - BLiTZ. Halil Ozsarach, a colonel in the Turkish Navy, said that the fall of an American unmanned aerial vehicle in the Black Sea could cause the Montreux Convention to be denounced. This is reported by TASS with reference to the newspaper Aydinlik.

“Turkey should use its trump card and unilaterally terminate the Montreux Convention,” the expert said.

He believes that Turkey should “threaten” Washington to cancel the agreement and prevent any ships from entering the Black Sea, and the country should also remove all restrictions on Russian ships.

As noted, after the fall of a US drone in the Black Sea, information appeared that Washington plans to send a warship to the crash site, but this issue is regulated by the convention.

The expert believes that the situation with the American drone and the pressure exerted on Turkey by Washington is a security threat in the Black Sea.

“We can eliminate the convention on the basis of such a provocation and close the Black Sea to US ships after the end of the two-year period for the denunciation of the treaty,” Ozsarach said.