Expert Shakula told how to lose weight without many hours of training in the gym

February 18, 2023, 13:12 – BLiTZ – News

Fitness expert Eduard Shakula told how you can lose weight without tiring workouts in the gym. It is reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The specialist said that walking and walking in the fresh air can not only contribute to weight loss, but also have a positive effect on overall health. He noted that daily walks help lower blood pressure and speed up metabolism. In addition, walking will also strengthen the immune system and improve the quality of sleep.

Eduard Shakula noted that in order to effectively lose weight and keep the body in good shape, you should diversify your diet. He also advised to pay attention to the presence of a sufficient amount of protein food, fruits and vegetables on the menu.

According to the expert, breakfast is an important step in the beginning of the day, which should never be neglected. He noted that the morning meal, which contains foods rich in protein and fiber, will make you feel full for the whole day. Eduard Shakula clarified that such a breakfast will help reduce hunger for the rest of the day, which will help to avoid gaining extra pounds.

Earlier, professor, nutritionist, rector of the European Institute Dmitry Soin, visiting the doctor of medical sciences, doctor of economic sciences Dmitry Edelev, spoke about the specifics of a healthy lifestyle culture in Russia. For more information, see the BLiTZ.