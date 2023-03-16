Expert speaks about the weaknesses of Ukrainian air defense

Any development of tactics for combating air defense begins with a search for weaknesses, and the Russian army found them in the air defense system of Ukraine, military expert Alexei Lenkov told Izvestia.

“Radar stations have become a key element of Ukraine’s integrated air defense system. By knocking them out, we will exclude the possibility of early detection of our missiles and aircraft, we will punch holes in a single radar field. This will allow unnoticed to enter the objects for attack through the territory where the air defense of Ukraine does not see anything. The collapse of this system will allow us to gain air superiority, and our aircraft will be able to operate freely over enemy territory, ”he said.

Leonkov believes that Ukraine is not in vain asking the United States for Patriot anti-aircraft systems. According to him, the Ukrainian formations have already lost a lot of long-range radar stations, and they have nothing to replace the equipment inherited from the Soviet Union.

“Hope is only for American systems and their radars. In early versions, Patriot radars can detect a bomber at a range of 180 km, and a fighter at a range of 130 km, ”the expert noted.

He also said that the United States built an integrated air defense system for Ukraine. For this, a common information network was organized, which includes all means of detecting, tracking and targeting air targets, that is, radar. Due to this, Ukrainian air defense has a complete picture of what is happening in the airspace.

“Powerful S-300 radars detect aircraft and missiles at long distances, after which they announce an air raid. Knowing the targets in advance, they are distributed among the air defense systems while still on the approach. Most SAMs can turn on their radars briefly before impact, making them virtually invisible. For us in the first months of the special operation, this was an unpleasant surprise and allowed the enemy air defense systems to operate from ambushes, often with impunity, ”he said.

The Russian Armed Forces have stepped up strikes on Ukrainian air defense radars. Only on March 14, three radar stations of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.