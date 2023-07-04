Expert teachers to teach in Bihar Board’s coaching should apply till this day, know how much salary they will get

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is starting free coaching for students to prepare for medical and engineering entrance exams. Applications have been invited from expert teachers to teach in this coaching. The last date of application has been extended. The last date for application is now July 9.

Interview will be held on 12th July

After applying, a message will be sent to the eligible candidates on email and mobile on July 11 for further processing. After this, the interview of the qualified candidates will be held on July 12. Demo classes will be organized in this. The committee has said that qualified teachers of Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects can apply for this.

apply from this link

aspiring teacher application Or on or You can go to

Honorarium up to Rs 2 lakh per month

Teachers will also have to mention experience along with educational qualification in the application. Salary slip will also have to be put in it. In this, the teachers selected in the scheme will be kept as part time. They will be given honorarium according to the week and hours. Honorarium will be given up to two lakh rupees per month. If the work is satisfactory, the period will be extended every year.

Service will be taken on hourly basis

At the same time, some teachers will also be hired on part-time basis, who will be given Rs 2,000 per class for one and a half hours. Along with teaching in free coaching, these teachers can also teach elsewhere. Selected teachers will not be engaged full time. Service will be taken on the basis of fixed hours per week. Expert teachers of JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG can apply for this.

