Expert Vinogradov urged not to be afraid to go to the resorts of Turkey – News

February 15, 2023, 05:12 – BLiTZ – News Doctor of Technical Sciences Yuri Vinogradov made a statement that, according to the data of various experts, no catastrophes similar to the earthquakes that occurred in Turkey are expected in the near future.

He also noted that the authorities of the country decided to introduce tough nomes aimed at creating tourist Mediterranean resorts, which are located not on the plate itself, but on its border. Thus, Russian travelers can safely come to Turkish resorts and not be afraid of strong earthquakes. This is due to the fact that all the infrastructure is located on the ground, where earthquakes can only be very weak.

As an argument for this thesis, the specialist cited the history of the area, according to which earthquakes higher than seven points have never been recorded in this region.

At the same time, he stressed that at the moment seismology has moved far ahead. Science does not make predictions about possible incidents, but is engaged in monitoring. Turkey has shown great responsibility in the construction of resorts. For this reason, tourists have nothing to fear.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Yuri Vinogradov explained that new earthquakes could occur in Turkey, since Istanbul is located in a seismically dangerous zone, but they will not become as large as those that happened the day before.

