Experts analyzed domain sales in the secondary market – DOS

February 16, 2023, 16:13 – BLiTZ – News The media selling price of a domain in the secondary market last year increased to 29,000 rubles. At the same time, the average check “fell” to 100 thousand rubles. These are the results of a joint study conducted by experts from RU-CENTER and REG.RU, the largest Russian registrars.

Recall that already registered domains are sold on the secondary market at a cost that can many times exceed the cost of primary registration. For example, in Russian national zones, the cost of initial registration and support is usually up to 200 rubles per year.

Almost all sales — 75% for RU-CENTER and 82% for REG.RU — took place in the .ru zone. The popularity of another “home” zone, .rf, has also increased. According to RU-CENTER, it accounted for 18% of transactions, that is, 7% more than in previous years. REG-RU confirmed the validity of this fact. The total number of domains for sale last year increased by 10%.

There are few professional participants in this market, because in order to build an impressive portfolio, you need to invest a lot of money. For example, about 100,000 lots on the secondary market today “hold” the top 3 players.

Researchers were interested not only in domain stores, but also in other sales channels. So, implementation through a broker is possible. In this case, there are no domains on the market for open sale: the rights to these products, after a personal appeal, are transferred to the buyer after the approval of the administrator. The broker, in turn, helps to negotiate and guarantees the purity of the transaction.

Experts note that such services are usually used when buying expensive domains worth more than 500 thousand rubles.

