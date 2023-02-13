Experts announced an increase in prices for perfumes by 17% per year

At the end of January 2023, the average price for perfumes amounted to 1822 rubles, which is 17% more than at the end of January 2022. Izvestia was told about this on February 13 at the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (TsRPT, labeling operator) based on data as of February 1. Perfume is under mandatory labeling.

Among imported perfumes, France has become the most popular; this country accounts for more than a third of the turnover of foreign perfumes in Russia – its share is 36.5% of the foreign turnover. In second place is Spain (16%), in third is Turkey (13.2%).

In total, foreign perfumes account for 43.6%, a large share now belongs to domestic products.

Russia has prepared for February 14 and gender holidays, that is, Defender of the Fatherland Day and International Women’s Day. By February 1, stores and warehouses stocked almost 140 million vials, up 13.4% from a year ago, when stocks were at 123.3 million.

Earlier, on November 22, 2022, it was reported that, according to the CRPT, sales of perfumes with pheromones in Russia almost quadrupled from January to September compared to the figures for the first nine months of 2021. It was noted that almost the entire volume of perfumes with pheromones is produced in the Russian Federation. Of all the receipts of such a perfume on the Russian market, only 2.3 thousand bottles were imported from abroad.

