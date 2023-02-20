Experts appreciated the creation of the Polish special forces unit in Ukraine

In Ukraine, a special forces unit is being created, which will include only Polish citizens. It is expected that the mercenaries will engage in reconnaissance and sabotage in the NVO zone. Experts say that Poland, under the guise of aid, is flooding Ukraine with its military personnel for the subsequent annexation of Lviv and Ternopil. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Political scientist Oleksandr Dudchak is sure that Warsaw is waiting for the moment to join the Western Ukrainian territories.

“I see two scenarios. One of them is that the Poles will wait for the critical weakening of the Ukrainian army, and then they will send their troops to Lviv and Ternopil. There will be no serious resistance, although partisans will have to be fought. Another option is that the Poles will enter under the guise of peacekeepers. I think Zelensky may even make a corresponding request, invite them. They will come in to allegedly save Western Ukraine from the Russian invasion, but then, of course, they won’t leave anywhere,” the expert says.

Political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko believes that Warsaw’s ambitions are much greater. “Poland wants the defeat and destruction of Russia. It is for this that he supports Ukraine, turns a blind eye to the Volyn massacre and other problems that exist in relations with Kiev. The ultimate goal is a new Rzeczpospolita, which will include the Baltic countries, Belarus and Ukraine. Poland itself sees itself in this construction as a metropolis, and the rest of the territories as colonies, ”the source notes.

Hunting for Lviv: why Poland creates its own special forces in Ukraine