Experts assessed Russia’s reduction in the volume of investments in US government securities

Despite the fact that compared to November, the volume of Russian investments in US government bonds has decreased by more than three times, for this instrument such volumes cannot be called high, Mikhail Bespalov, an analyst at KSP Capital UA, told Izvestia on February 16.

“The volume of international reserves of the Russian Federation, as of February 10, totaled $ 589 billion, and investments in US Treasuries (American government securities. – Ed.) at the end of last year amounted to only about 0.1% of this amount. True, here it is still necessary to take into account the fact that after blocking part of the assets of Russian reserves in the spring of last year, the regulator is limited in the use of these funds, ”he specified.

The expert recalled that the Russian Federation began to reduce the volume of investments in US government bonds in the spring of 2018, reducing it in a few months from $96 billion to about $15 billion.

“If we compare the current level of investments with the largest holders of US Treasuries — Japan ($1,076.3 billion) and China ($867.1 billion), then the current volume of the Russian Federation is less than 0.1% of the volumes of the above-mentioned countries,” Bespalov said.

According to him, “maintenance of investments at the current minimum level is likely due to restrictions, or technical necessity due to the liquidity and prevalence of US public debt.”

Other countries continue to use US Treasuries, as there are fewer sanctions risks for them, and there are not so many alternatives to US government securities in the world, the analyst explained.

“Nevertheless, if you look at the statistics, the volume of investments in US government debt for both China and Japan decreased by 17% in 2022,” Bespalov said.

At the same time, Viktoria Fedosova, deputy director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, expressed the opinion that the Russian Federation, by reducing the volume of investments, thus “cuts off the last bindings to US bonds, but this is already the final phase of the process.”

According to her, back in 2007-2017, the volume of investments of the Russian Federation in treasury bonds varied in the range of $100-150 billion, and a peak value of about $180 billion was also recorded.

“Now Russia has only small remnants in its hands, which also need to be disposed of, these are risky and useless papers for Russia. In this sense, our steps are no longer as indicative and weighty as the actions of China, which carried out a 100 billion dump of US bonds, ”the expert expressed her opinion, noting that other states no longer need American debt.

The fact that the volume of Russia’s investments in US government securities in December decreased by 3.3 times compared to the previous month and amounted to $629 million was reported earlier on February 16.

Earlier, on January 19, Olga Veretennikova, vice-president of Borsell analytical company, suggested that, given the tension between Washington and Moscow, we should expect a decrease in Russian investments in US government securities.

