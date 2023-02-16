Experts say falling into a “loop of death” due to climate change

Mankind does not eliminate the causes of climate change, struggling only with their consequences. This was announced on February 16 at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

“This is a doom loop: the consequences of the crisis and the inability to cope with it divert attention from addressing its causes. We describe this as a strategic risk to our collective ability to transform society, which will ultimately avoid catastrophic climate and environmental change,” the statement reads. publications analytical center.

Experts point out that those countries that, in accordance with the Paris Agreements, contribute to curbing the growth of average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era, do not recognize the need for more ambitious changes.

Otherwise, the world could plunge further into a spiral of accelerating environmental upheaval and counterproductive defensive responses.

In December 2022, Australian and European scientists announced the risk of a mass extinction of living beings on Earth due to global warming and human activities. Overall, the authors of the study argued that co-extinction would increase the overall rate of loss of the most endangered species by 184% by the end of the century. At the same time, the damage from climate change and the exploitation of natural resources will be much greater than previously thought.

Prior to this, in November, UN Secretary General António Guterres at the opening of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt noted that humanity is rapidly moving towards climate hell. He noted that rich countries and international financial institutions should provide assistance in order for developing countries to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources.

Earlier, on October 27, Vladimir Pinaev, Associate Professor at the RUDN Institute of Ecology, told Izvestia that a 2.5-degree rise in the Earth’s temperature could lead to the melting of glaciers, which would cause the water level to rise and flood coastal areas.

At the same time, as noted in July, a climatologist, scientific director of the Institute of Global Climate and Ecology. Academician Yu.A. Israel Sergey Semenov, a more favorable situation is possible if humanity actively switches to renewable energy sources, saves fuel, and strengthens regional cooperation in this area.

