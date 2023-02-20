Experts told about the calls of scammers from Ukraine

95% of fraudulent calls to Russians, according to experts, come from the territory of Ukraine. Today there are 800-900 such call centers. Experts call the city of Dnepropetrovsk (Dnepr) the real “capital” of telephone fraud. Experts told Izvestia why swindlers work in Ukraine.

Sergey Gataullin, Dean of the Faculty of Digital Economy and Mass Communications of the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUSI), I would like to emphasize that evaluating the effectiveness of criminal business models is not much different from evaluating any other business – this also applies to scam call centers. Based on the assessment, the territory of Ukraine as a whole and the city of Dnepropetrovsk (Dnepr) in particular, according to all assessed parameters, turned out to be attractive for telephone fraud.

Forensic psychologist Oleg Dolgitsky said that swindlers feel comfortable working in Ukraine. They realize that crimes against Russians do not entail criminal liability there. In addition, the level of corruption in Ukraine is so high that the call-centers of scammers can come to the attention of local law enforcement agencies only for the sake of extracting corrupt benefits.

Finally, according to Dolgitsky, today an information war against Russia is being waged from Ukrainian territory. The activities of telephone scammers in general fit into the paradigm of this war.

How butter is smeared: why Ukraine has become a nest of telephone scammers