Explained: Why is the CBI probing the Odisha train accident?

Odisha So far 275 people have died in the train accident in Balasore. While more than 1100 people were injured. A recommendation has been made to get the accident investigated by the CBI. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, CBI will find out how this accident happened. The opposition is attacking the government for handing over the responsibility of the CBI to investigate the train accident. But here it is important to know why the Railway Board has recommended a CBI inquiry.

There is a possibility of conspiracy behind the Coromandel train accident.

In fact, a conspiracy has been expressed behind the Balasore train accident. In its preliminary investigation, the Railways has said about tampering with the electronic interlocking system and points. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said in his statement that the real cause of the accident has been ascertained and those responsible for this criminal act have been identified. This accident happened due to the change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had also indicated towards the conspiracy in his statement. However, he did not say anything openly about this. Vaishnav had said that this is a different issue. How did the Odisha train accident happen? Who is behind this? This is the subject of extensive investigation.

Loco pilot’s statement recorded

balasore train accident The statement of the loco pilot was taken. The railways ruled out driver error and system failure, hinting at possible ‘sabotage’ and tampering with the ‘electronic interlocking’ system.

Railway also hinted towards conspiracy

Top railway officials indicated interference in the signal. Jaya Verma Sinha, Member, Operations and Business Development, Railway Board, had said that the ‘point machine’ and interlocking system is error-free and fail-safe. He did not rule out the possibility of outside interference. He said, it is called a ‘fail safe’ system, so it means that if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signal system. Maybe someone did some digging without seeing the cables. There is a risk of failure in the running of any machine. No fault has been found in the electronic interlocking system, but negligence cannot be ruled out, he said. It could be a case of tampering or sabotage from inside or outside, he said. We have not denied anything.