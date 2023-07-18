Explainer: 9 districts of Jharkhand got land honor at the hands of President Draupadi Murmu, know about it

Jharkhand News: President Draupadi Murmu honored the Deputy Commissioners of nine districts of Jharkhand with Bhoomi Samman. Under this, respect has been given for digitizing the right of record of land related documents in a better way. A total of 75 districts were selected from across the country for this honour. In which nine districts of Jharkhand including Gumla, Dumka, Giridih, Chatra, Khunti, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Simdega districts have been honored.

Gumla district has been awarded Bhoomi Samman. Gumla DC Sushant Gaurav was awarded Bhoomi Samman by His Excellency President Draupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi. It was told that more than 99 percent of the right of records like sale deed, khatian and other land related documents have been digitized in the district.

Under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP), the process of digitization of land records is going on in 766 districts of 28 states or union territories of the country. In which the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Collector of 75 districts including Gumla were felicitated for digitizing land records in a better way. Additional Collector Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Sub-Divisional Officer Sadar Ravi Jain were also present in this glorious time. During this, many big administrative officers of the country and invited officials of many states were present. Please tell that this year it was the second golden opportunity for Gumla district. When the district got the award at the national level. Prior to this, Gumla district has also received the country’s prestigious PM award.

Seraikela DC Arwa Rajkamal honored with Bhoomi Samman 2023 by the President

At the same time, Arwa Rajkamal, DC of Seraikela-Kharsawan, was awarded the Bhoomi Samman 2023. His Excellency Draupadi Murmu gave him this honour. In this district also all land related work has been done online. Due to which Deputy Commissioner Arwa Rajkamal and team were awarded Bhoomi Samman-2023 Platinum Certificate for their excellent performance in the campaign conducted for the improvement of land records. During this, Additional Deputy Commissioner Subodh Kumar Sinha and District Land Acquisition Officer Saroj Tirkey were also present.

Khunti district honored with Bhoomi Samman

Apart from this, Khunti district has been honored by the Department of Land Resources, Government of India for its excellent performance in the campaign for land record reform. Khunti Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan and the team were awarded by President Draupadi Murmu at the felicitation ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan auditorium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The President awarded him the Bhoomi Samman 2023 Platinum Certificate. The peg has been awarded at six different points. During this mainly AC Arvind Kumar, DCLR Jitendra Munda etc were present.

Lohardaga district also got respect

Lohardaga district was also honored with Bhoomi Samman 2023 for achieving 100 percent completion in the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP). President Draupadi Murmu presented this honor to Lohardaga DC Dr. Waghmare Prasad Krishna on Tuesday. Deputy Development Commissioner Sameera S and District Panchayati Raj Officer Pawan Kumar were also present on the occasion.

President appreciated the works

On this occasion, President Draupadi Murmu appreciated the work done under the DILRMP scheme. On the other hand, expressing hope that the said work should be completed 100 percent soon in the remaining districts as well.

What is Bhoomi Samman

Under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP), Bhoomi Samman is given to those who have done excellent work in the field of modernization, proper conservation and efficient management of land records. Under this, the process of digitization of land records is going on in 766 districts of 28 states or union territories of the country. Platinum grading certificate is given to the outstanding districts in the form of Bhoomi Samman.

Nine districts of Jharkhand got the honor

Nine districts of Jharkhand were selected for Bhoomi Samman 2023. Under this, Gumla, Laehardaga, Simdega, Chatra, Giridih, Khunti, Seraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum and Dumka districts have got this honour. Under the leadership of the DCs of these districts, the concerned Additional Collector and other revenue officers received the award from the President on behalf of the district team. On the other hand, the award was received on behalf of the state by Uma Shankar Singh, Director of Land Acquisition, Land Records and Measurement and Joint Inspector General of Registration, Shahab Siddiqui under the leadership of Amitabh Kaushal, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms.

