Explainer: BJP woos Dalits-Tribals to save vote bank?

New Delhi : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, the victim of direct urination, and apologized to him. Chauhan said that he is saddened by the incident. He washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, a tribal youth, sitting on the floor at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal. He called the young man ‘Sudama’ and said, ‘Dasmat, you are now my friend.’ Along with this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also discussed various issues with Dashmat Rawat. Especially, to know whether the benefits of various welfare schemes are reaching him or not. Earlier, the Chief Minister and the tribal youth together planted saplings in the Smart City Park here.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh may be held in November

The biggest thing is that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has succeeded in pacifying the ruckus that is raging across the country due to the direct urination scandal awarded to the tribal youth Dashmat Rawat, but he has achieved the biggest success in helping and saving the tribal vote bank. Has attained. If political analysts are to be believed, assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh in November-December this year. Before December 13, 2023, the 16th Legislative Assembly is to be formed in Madhya Pradesh. The 15th Legislative Assembly was constituted in the state on December 13, 2018. The possibility is being expressed that between 20 and 30 November, voting can be held for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, it was bound to have an impact in one way or the other.

Had dinner at Chhedikol Kaul’s house in Satna on 26th January, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a long history of serving food at the homes of Dalits, tribals and the poor. According to a media report, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Satna district on January 26, 2021, after attending the Republic Day celebrations held in Rewa. Here the Chief Minister had lunch at the house of Chhedikol Kaul, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana living in ward number-29 of Satna city. During this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Chhedilal Kaul’s family and also inquired about the government schemes to be given to them.

…When Shivraj had food at a Dalit’s house in Dhamna village

Political analysts say that this is not the first such case in Madhya Pradesh, when Shivraj Singh Chouhan has wooed Dalits and tribals to secure and save vote banks. Even before this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had food at a Dalit’s house in Dhamna village of Prithvipur assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh on October 22, 2021, during the Corona pandemic. At that time by-election was to be held in Prithvipur assembly. This seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore. Shishupal Yadav was nominated by the BJP from this seat and Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to campaign for him.

Yogi Adityanath had food in Gorakhpur and Basti

Not only Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan eats food at the homes of Dalit tribals, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also eats at the homes of Dalits in the state. According to media reports, on January 14, 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had food at Amrit Lal Bharti’s house near the Fertilizer Plant of Jhumia Gate in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. After this, on May 5, 2022, reached the house of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries Basanti and Maniram in Basti district and had lunch. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had eaten food sitting on the ground with 15 people including the minister.

Amit Shah became giddy after having food at the home of a migrant laborer from Bangladesh in Bengal

Amit Shah also had food at the house of Dalits

On May 31, 2016, Home Minister Amit Shah attended the ‘Samarsta Bhoj’ organized at the house of Girija Prasad Bind of Nishad Basti in Jogiapur village after the rally in Allahabad. According to media reports, Amit Shah has taken food at a Dalit’s house, but the Bind community in Uttar Pradesh comes under OBC category. After this, on July 24, 2017, he had food at the house of Dalit booth worker Ramesh Pacharia in Sushilpura, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The biggest thing is that during the year 2017, Amit Shah had food five times in six months at the homes of Dalits in different states of the country. After this, he also had dinner with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the house of a Dalit family in Rohtak, Haryana.