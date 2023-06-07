Explainer: Congress eyeing 41 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, tug of war in MVA regarding seat sharing!

Mumbai : In the midst of the campaign to strengthen the opposition unity against the BJP in the country, churning has already started in the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding the distribution of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. According to media reports, a round of meetings and discussions have started in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance regarding the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Especially, the tug-of-war has already started among the constituents of MVA regarding the distribution of seats.

Congress wants to give only 7 seats to MVA constituents

According to a report published on the website of the English newspaper Indian Express, the Congress has recently reviewed 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. It is being said from party sources that the Maharashtra Congress wants to contest elections on 41 seats, while only 7 seats want to be shared with the constituents of the MVA. However, before the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had also indicated that it would like to contest all the 19 seats on which it had fielded its candidates in the 2019 general elections.

MVA should take initiative on seat sharing: Nana Patole

The report states that a meeting of Maharashtra Congress officials was held last Saturday. In this meeting, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole indicated that the position of Congress is strong in all the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. He said that the workers of our organization are working hard. That’s why people’s trust on Congress has increased more than before. He clearly said that seat sharing can be discussed with the constituents only when the initiative will be started by Mahavikas Aghadi. He said that the only goal of all of us is to defeat the BJP in any situation.

Congress could win only one seat in 2019

It has been said in the report that in the year 2019, the Congress had announced to contest the elections together with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In this, Congress fielded its candidates on 25 and NCP on 23 seats. However, the Congress won only one Chandrapur seat in this election, while the NCP managed to capture four seats despite the Modi wave.

Congress victory in Karnataka stirs MVA, Sharad Pawar’s home for 2024 and strategy for Maharashtra elections

Shiv Sena won 19 seats by contesting elections with BJP

On the other hand, Shiv Sena and BJP jointly contested the 2019 elections. There was a distribution of 25-23 seats between these two parties as well. BJP contested on 25 seats and won all the seats. Whereas, Shiv Sena contested on 23 seats, but won 19 seats. However, in June 2022, the Shiv Sena split, leaving the Uddhav Thackeray faction with only six MPs. Of these, five are from Maharashtra and one from Daman-Diu. At the same time, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has 13 MPs in its account. If we talk about MVA, at present Mahavikas Aghadi has only 11 MPs in total.