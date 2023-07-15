Explainer: Congress PSG meeting may take a big decision on UCC and opposition unity

New Delhi : Before the monsoon session of the Parliament, a meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group (PSG) of the Congress is going to be held in Delhi on Saturday. This meeting will be held at Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 5 pm on Saturday. The possibility is being expressed that a big decision can be taken on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and opposition unity in the meeting of Congress PSG at Sonia Gandhi’s residence. However, the Congress has made it clear in the PSG meeting on July 1 itself that it is currently on the stand of ‘wait and watch’ on the issue of Uniform Civil Code. Along with this, she had also said that if the government conducts a discussion on any draft of the Uniform Civil Code in the monsoon session of Parliament, then she will participate in it.

These issues will be discussed in PSG meeting

According to media reports, a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is scheduled to be held at the residence of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, July 15, to discuss the issues to be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. It is being told that earlier this meeting was to be held on July 16. Not only this, this meeting will take place before the second opposition unity meeting being called by the Congress in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 17 to 18. Several issues raised by the grand old party will be discussed, including Manipur violence, rising inflation and unemployment. Let us tell you that the monsoon session is going to run till 11th August.

The issue of Rahul Gandhi can also be discussed

This meeting of the Congress PSG is also important because it will also discuss the recent order of the Gujarat High Court, which refused to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. The Gujarat High Court on 8 July upheld the Sessions Court’s order and refused to grant any interim relief to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader had on April 25 moved the Gujarat High Court challenging the Surat sessions court order which refused to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. The Surat sessions court had on April 20 dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay the trial court’s conviction in the criminal defamation case.

What was the decision of the Gujarat High Court on the issue of Rahul Gandhi?

Additional Sessions Judge Robin P Mogera, in his judgement, cited Rahul Gandhi’s stature as a parliamentarian and former head of the country’s second largest political party and said he should have been more careful. He cited prima facie evidence and observations of the trial court and said that it appears that Rahul Gandhi made some derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides comparing people with the same surname to thieves. He cited the disqualification criteria under the Representation of the People Act and said that expulsion or disqualification as an MP cannot be said to have caused irreparable or irreparable loss or damage to Gandhi. After being convicted by a lower court in a criminal defamation case, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad, Kerala.

Preparation to encircle the government in Parliament

The Congress had made its stand on the Uniform Civil Code clear on July 1, 2023 itself. After the meeting held at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, the Congress had said in a clear tone that there is no point in bringing the Uniform Civil Code at this time. If there is a draft bill or report on this issue, she will comment further on it. The party high command has discussed various issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 20 in its parliamentary strategy group meeting. However, during the monsoon session of Parliament, the Congress is set to corner the government on issues like Manipur violence, protests by wrestlers, price rise, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors have behaved.

Congress has already objected to UCC

According to media reports, on July 3, 2023, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Uniform Civil Code was held, in which it was said by the government that till that day about 19 lakh people would send their suggestions in this regard to the committee. have passed. During the meeting, some members accused the government that it is being brought in haste. Some members of the committee said that only one family law should not be made. This is a matter related to every religion, caste and community of the society. Therefore it is important to keep this in mind. It was told that the committee is not yet giving any decision or order on this issue. Shiv Sena, BSP and TRS opposed the Uniform Civil Code in the meeting. In the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (Law and Justice), Congress leader Vivek Tankha raised objections on some points. He said that the Law Commission itself has accepted that it is not necessary, then what is the use of listening to the Law Commission? Congress MP Vivek Tankha cited several objections in the letter citing a report. Tankha has also written about the different personal laws mentioned in different communities, religions and regions in the report.

UCC: Know on what basis Congress will present its argument in the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee?

Will participate in the discussion if the draft comes

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said earlier this month that the party had made its stand on the Uniform Civil Code clear on June 15 itself. He said that on June 15, we had issued a statement, but there has been no change in the stand on the Uniform Civil Code. He said that when there is a draft and discussion, we will participate in it and see what is proposed. Right now we have a public notice for reply with the Law Commission. Congress repeats its statement because nothing new has happened.

