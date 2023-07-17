Explainer: How has the life of more than 30 thousand women of Jharkhand changed? Bone-liquor is no longer sold

Ranchi, Guruswaroop Mishra: In Jharkhand, self-employment opportunities are being made available to women who are forced to make a living by selling bones and liquor through Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan, so that they too can live a life of respect and provide financial strength to their families. Loan given to women under this scheme is interest free. The big effect of this scheme is visible. The women selling bones and liquor are earning good income with dignity by doing self-employment as per their wish and are making important contribution in making Jharkhand drug-free by teaching them the lesson of self-reliance. So far 30,013 women have been benefited from the Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan which started on 20 September 2020. Now she is living a life of respect by leaving bones and selling liquor. The most important thing is that villages are also getting drug free from this. On the one hand, where women are doing self-employment by giving up selling liquor and supporting their families by living a life of dignity, on the other hand, they are also working towards making Jharkhand drug-free. Due to this, not only the life of women has become prosperous, but leave aside the matter of home, bone-liquor is not being sold by any woman in the village.

Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan started on 20 September 2020

In Jharkhand, the days of women associated with the sale and construction work of bone and liquor have started to blossom. The fruitful effort of the Chief Minister is the result that 30,013 women involved in the sale and construction of bone and liquor, through the Phulo Jhano Aashirwad Abhiyan started on 20 September 2020, have made a respectable livelihood the basis of their lives and today these women are creating a story of change in the society. Becoming a source of inspiration for others.

Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan changed Geeta’s life

Geeta Devi of Shanti Aajeevika Sakhi Mandal of Chas block of Bokaro district tells that earlier she used to sell bones and liquor. There was no means of employment. Forced to run the family by selling bones and liquor. Sisters of Sakhi Mandal urged him to cooperate in making a drug-free village and gave him the option of self-employment by joining Sakhi Mandal. With the loan received from Sakhi Mandal, she is now doing agriculture and is living a respectable life along with good income. She says that the sale of illegal liquor not only used to cause quarrels in the house, but there was also unrest in the house. It was also difficult to run a family properly by selling liquor. Now a new life has been found in agriculture. Happiness has returned in the house. She says that Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan changed her life.

Respectable livelihood and financial help to the family

This story of change is not only of Geeta. A large number of women in Bokaro have stopped selling bones and liquor and have started a new life by joining other self-employment including farming, animal husbandry and duck rearing. They are making their respective villages drug free. These sisters of Sakhi Mandal, the ambassadors of change, have also been honored by the district administration. These are some examples, in whose life Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan has brought flowers. Happiness has returned in the family. Along with earning a respectable livelihood, these women are also providing financial support to the family.

Stopped selling myself, no one sells bone-liquor in the village

Shweta Hansda of Dumri block of Giridih says that she is a member of Kamal Aajeevika Sakhi Mandal. Earlier, she used to earn two to two and a half thousand rupees by selling bones and liquor, but it was difficult to run the family properly. Fighting and fighting are different. There was no peace in the work. When there was no work, she used to sell bones and liquor under compulsion. That’s why the sisters of Sakhi Mandal gave information about the ill-effects of intoxication and the options for self-employment. Now life has completely changed. She has stopped selling bones and liquor and is running her own shop. For this he got a loan from Sakhi Mandal. Now his life has completely changed. With good income, the happiest thing is that she has become the owner of her own shop. Working with dignity, she is giving financial support to the family. She proudly says that no one sells bones and liquor in her village anymore. Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan has changed his life. Its effect is also visible in his village.

Awareness played an important role, got cooperation from the government

Phulo Jhano Aashirwad Abhiyan was launched on the instructions of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Phulo Jhano Aashirwad Abhiyan was started with the objective of providing respectable livelihood to women involved in bone and liquor sales and construction work.

First phase of Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan starts from September 2020

The first phase of Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan started in Jharkhand from September 2020. Through the survey, the number of women associated with this work was recorded as 15,284. An awareness campaign was conducted among them, so that they can give a new direction to their lives by joining alternative respectable livelihood activities.

Government got big success, 14,243 women got employment

The Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand got success in this and 14,243 women were linked to other alternative means of employment. In this phase, interest-free loan assistance amounting to Rs.1,424.3 lakh was made available to women.

The second phase of Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan will start from 15 November 2021

After its success, the second phase of Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan was conducted from 15 November 2021 to 28 December 2021. In this, 9, 474 women were identified through the survey and success was achieved in connecting 9, 291 women with alternative dignified livelihood activities. 929.1 lakh interest-free funds were made available to connect them with other means of employment.

So far 30,013 women have changed their lives with Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan

In this way, under Phulo Jhano Aashirwad Abhiyan, an amount of 2,353.4 lakh was given to women for self-employment in two phases. Even after this the campaign did not stop. The work of identifying the women involved in the sale and construction of bone and liquor continued in the whole of Jharkhand. As a result, the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has been successful in connecting 30,013 women with this scheme and providing better life opportunities.

