Explainer: How to reach Kedarnath Dham, know the correct route and places to visit

Explainer: The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened on 25 April 2023. Every year lakhs of devotees come here. Kedarnath Dham is one of the four Dhams of Lord Shiva and it is known as a Shaktipeeth of Shivling. Here is the place of the holy temple of Lord Shiva. To reach Kedarnath located in the Himalayan mountain range, travelers have to pass through the mountain route. Today we will tell you how to reach Kedarnath and about the correct route.

Kedarnath Dham

Kedarnath Dham is a major pilgrimage site located in the state of Uttarakhand, India. This Dham is one of the eight important Char Dhams of Hinduism, which is considered a part of the Char Dham Yatra. To reach Kedarnath Dham, pass through the mountain route, in which the path can be very difficult at some places. The altitude and mountainous environment of Kedarnath Dham make it special for Indian religion and culture and provide more positive experience to the travelers.

How to reach Kedarnath Dham

Following are the ways to reach Kedarnath Dham.

Helicopter Service: You can use helicopter service to reach Kedarnath Dham easy and fast. Flights are available from nearby cities like Haridwar, Dehradun and Guptkashi which reach Kedarnath Dham.

Walking Tour: Walking tour to Kedarnath Dham is a religious and experience-filled journey. You can start the journey from Gaurikund or Sonprayag and reach the Dham via the mountain route. The journey is approximately 14 kms (from Gaurikund) or 21 kms (from Sonprayag).

Highway Service: Highway service is also available for religious pilgrims, in which buses and taxis go to Kedarnath Dham. For highway service one has to travel from Guptkashi or from Rudraprayag.

Palki Seva: Palki Seva is also available for some devotees, in which the palanquin takes the passengers to the Dham. It provides a unique experience of reverence and religious ritual. Please tell that to reach Kedarnath Dham, choose any one of the above methods and enjoy the journey. During the pilgrimage, travelers enjoy meditation, religious rituals, and mountain beauty.

Kedarnath Yatra Cost

The cost of Kedarnath Yatra varies depending on the mode of travel, location and age affluence. Below are some common expenses that need to be kept in mind.

Transport: For traveling you have to choose the mode of transport like bus, train, flight or helicopter. Its cost will be based on the distance from your nearest city to Kedarnath Dham.

Travel finance facilities: During the journey, you will also have to take care of food and drink facilities, hotel accommodation, useful clothes during the journey and other requirements.

Parking and Darshan: After reaching Kedarnath Dham, you may also have to pay for Yatra Darshan, such as temple donations, aarti, and other worship expenses.

Guide and Pony Service: If you are new and not familiar with traveling, you can take the services of a guide who will give you information about the local places. Apart from this, pony service is also available which provides assistance to the travelers on the hilly route. It is worth noting that before traveling you will need to review your plans, make a financial budget and check other government schemes for necessary exemptions or travel planning. Plan your trip carefully and make your journey religious and enjoyable.

Story of Kedarnath Dham

The story of Kedarnath Dham holds an important place in Hindu mythology. Following this, a major legend is associated about Lord Shiva and Parvati.

The story of Kedarnath Dham is as follows.

After the war of the Pandavas, which is called the Mahabharata, at that time the Pandava king Yudhishthira went on a pilgrimage with his brothers. In this journey, he expressed his desire to get divine darshan from Lord Shiva.

At that time, Lord Shiva appeared as a Bhureti to the Pandava king as a gift of divine darshan. Lord Shiva told him that he was not even ready to see Bhureti in her real form.

After this, Lord Shiva established himself in Kedarnath Dham for divine heavenly darshan. There the Jyotirmay Shivling of Lord Shiva was decorated with amazing beauty and power. Kedarnath Dham became a holy place due to the mountainous environment here and being engaged in the meditation of God.

Kedarnath Dham was kept covered by rain and snow, and it was in the form of a graveyard on earth. About 5000 years ago, Adiguru Shankaracharya restored the abode of Lord Shiva and made it a major pilgrimage site, due to a war after the Mahabharata.

These were some major stories of Kedarnath Dham, which is known as an important pilgrimage site of Hinduism. Even today, every year lakhs of devotees come to visit Lord Kedarnath and consider this abode as a holy place for their intimacy, peace and sobriety.

Food in Kedar Dham Yatra

During the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, you have to make arrangements for your own food, as the food options around the Dham are limited. Here are some common food options that you can use.

Bhandara: In Kedarnath Dham, there is a facility of Bhandara (Food Court) around the temple in which food is arranged for religious pilgrims. Food, pulses, rice, vegetables, roti and water are available here.

Prasad: Food, sweets and fruits are offered to Lord Shiva during worship in the temple. You can enjoy the Prasad in the temple.

Dharamshala and Hotel: There are Dharamshala and Hotel facilities around Kedarnath Dham where you can book a room for your stay. In the hotel you get the facility of food in which you can enjoy a variety of dishes.

Food Items: You can also make arrangements for your own food during the journey. You can take vegetables, snacks, fruits, snacks and milk etc. to eat during your stay.

It is worth noting that in the nearby areas of Kedarnath Dham, the food options for the travelers may be limited and there may be some changes in the food arrangements in the mountainous region. Therefore, it is important to check the food arrangements before traveling.

History of Kedarnath Temple

The Kedarnath Temple is located in the Rudraprayag district of the Indian state of Uttarakhand and is an important pilgrimage site of the Chardham Yatra described in the Shivpuran. According to the history of the temple, the Kedarnath temple was rebuilt by Adi Guru Shankaracharya in around the 8th or 9th century.

What should be taken to go to Kedarnath

Travelers should make preparations to go to Kedarnath Dham, in which they have to take care of religious, social and physical needs. Here are some essential items that may be required by the traveler to take them to Kedarnath Dham.

Travel Documents: First the traveler should carry the necessary documents for the journey, which may include their identity card, passport (if required), travel ticket, travel offer and travel related documents.

Religious articles: Kedarnath Dham is a sacred religious place, so the pilgrims should carry articles like fasting clothes, worship material, aarti thali, prasad, rosary and religious books.

Social items: The traveler should carry items like a snowfall jacket for rain, cool clothes, toilet essentials, bottled water, sun skin cream and mosquito repellent.

Personal items: Passengers should carry personal and personal items such as bath towels, soap, towels, slippers and bags.

Money: The traveler should carry sufficient amount of cash and other financial items that may suit him/her to spend during the journey.

Medical Kit: Passengers should carry their own medical kit such as medicines, panadol, bandages and other essential items for treatment.

Camera and Battery: The traveler should also carry a camera and its battery to capture the beautiful views during the journey.

Suitable transport: The passenger must make his own transport arrangements, such as making reservations for train, bus or helicopter or taking his own vehicle for travel.

Kedarnath places to visit

Following are some of the major places to visit in Kedarnath.

Kedarnath Temple: The main attraction of Kedarnath Dham is the holy temple of Lord Kedarnath. This temple is one of the oldest and holiest temples and one of the five dhams of Hinduism.

Chopta: This water source is a natural attraction nearby, where travelers can enjoy peace and positive energy.

Vasuki Taal: This water body is situated near the Brahmakamal Glacier and travelers can experience extreme peace here.

Vasuki Talab: This taal is situated at a distance of about 8 kilometers from Kedarnath Temple and here travelers can enjoy the beautiful natural beauty of their way.

Bhairavnath Temple: This temple is situated at a distance of about 1 kilometer from Kedarnath Temple and is dedicated to Lord Bhairav.

Apart from the above mentioned places to visit Kedarnath, you can also enjoy the surrounding natural beauty and mountainous environment. The beautiful scenery and peaceful atmosphere here have made it an attractive mountain pilgrimage site.