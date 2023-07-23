Explainer: How to take care of your car in the rainy season?

It is said that monsoon arrives in India swinging. This season our cars demand extra care. monsoon Let these car care tips be your guide, showing you how to maintain the beauty of your car during the rainy season. Just like we protect ourselves with an umbrella in the rains, these car care tips will act as an umbrella for your beloved car, keeping it safe and shining during the monsoons.

How to prepare your car for monsoon

1. Clean and wax your car’s exterior

Start with a thorough cleaning. Gently wash away dirt, grime and residue from your previous trips.

After you’ve finished cleaning your car, do a thorough waxing to help remove water from the paint. This royal cloak will shield the paintwork of your car and repels rain water easily.

If you really want to go all out, use a plastic dresser for parts like the cladding and wiper blades.

Your car needs a protective coat of wax and/or polish to survive the monsoon season. Here is a quick yet comprehensive guide to understanding the difference between car wax and polish.

2. Check and replace worn wiper blades

The wiper blades of your car play a vital role in ensuring clear visibility when you are driving in the rain. Worn wiper blades, like the Monday blues, hinder performance, leaving smudges and streaks on your windshield, hindering the beautiful rain-filled world outside. Follow these tips to properly maintain the wiper blades of your car.

Check your wiper blades for signs of wear and tear. If they feel weak or leave unwanted marks, it’s time to bid them farewell and replace them with new blades. If you’re the DIY type of person who likes to take control of the situation, here’s a quick guide to help you replace your car’s windshield wipers.

If your wiper blades are leaving streaks during use, it could be a case of them being dirty. Use a mild detergent or glass cleaner with a soft cloth or sponge to gently clean the rubber blades. Harsh chemicals or abrasives can damage the blades. If you are not planning to use your car for a few days, keep them in an upright position. This will protect the blades from damage.

3. Tire Care

During monsoons in India, your car’s tires play a vital role in keeping you safe on the rain-soaked roads. To ensure that they perform well, it is important to pay attention to two key aspects: alignment and tire wear.

It is very important to take care of the tire treads, there is no mud stuck in them, if there is mud hanging in the tyres, then there will be more chances of skidding of the car, which is very important to clean.

4. Testing and Maintenance of Brake System

Due to the reduced grip on wet surfaces, it is extremely important to ensure proper functioning of your car’s brakes during the monsoon season. Here’s How You Can Make Sure You Have Enough Stopping Power

Begin by inspecting the brake pads to check for thickness and even wear. Worn pads, replace them if necessary.

Check brake oil levels and top them up if necessary. Brake oil plays a vital role in transmitting force to the brakes, so maintaining the proper level is critical for optimum performance.

Carefully examine the brake lines and rotors for any signs of wear, corrosion or damage. Damaged brake lines or worn rotors can have a significant impact on the effectiveness of your brakes. Replace any defective components to ensure the integrity of the braking system.

Regular testing and maintenance of your brake system will give you the confidence and peace of mind to drive safely on rain-soaked roads.

5. Inspect and clean headlights, taillights and indicators

To ensure safe driving during monsoon, it is important to pay attention to your car’s headlights, taillights and turn signals. These lights act as guiding beacons, illuminating the road ahead and indicating your intentions to other drivers

Begin by thoroughly inspecting the headlights for any signs of fogging, yellowing or damage. Over time, exposure to the elements can cause dirt and debris to accumulate, reducing their shine. To restore their shine, carefully clean the headlight lenses using a mild detergent or a special headlight cleaning solution. This will help in removing dirt and improving the clarity of the lens, thereby ensuring a clear and powerful beam of light to illuminate your way during the rain.

Similarly, tail lights play a vital role in ensuring visuals for the vehicles coming from behind. Check for any cracks, moisture build-up, or dullness that may compromise their effectiveness. If necessary, gently polish the taillight lens using a suitable automotive polish to remove any haze or imperfections. By increasing the visibility of your taillights, you can help prevent accidents and ensure that other drivers can see your car in wet and low light conditions.

Lastly, observe the indicators, which communicate your intentions to fellow motorists on the road. Check for clarity and functionality by activating the indicators and visually verifying that they are operating correctly. If the lenses appear dirty or fogged, clean them thoroughly to ensure they are easily visible to others. Maintaining clear and operational indicators is vital for safe lane changes, turns and manoeuvres, so that you can navigate the monsoon roads with confidence and communicate effectively with those around you.

6. Check and replace a damaged or cracked windshield

The windshield of your car is a shield against the onslaught of rain during monsoon. To ensure clear visibility and an unobstructed view of the stunning surroundings, it is essential to inspect and repair any damage.

Take a close look at the windshield for cracks, chips or scratches that may be obstructing your vision. Even minor flaws can spoil the beauty of monsoon and compromise your safety. If you notice any defects, it is advisable to replace or repair them immediately, so as to restore the windshield to its original condition.

Over time, your windshield will develop microscopic scratches as a result of dust, cleaning, and exposure to the elements. These scratches can dramatically reduce visibility at night, especially when it is raining. Most of these scratches can be dealt with with a good glass polish, however, if the damage is excessive, you may need to replace your windshield.

A flawless windshield not only ensures your safety on the road but also allows you to completely immerse yourself in the charm of monsoon.

7. Inspect and clean battery terminals

Battery plays a vital role in ensuring harmonious functioning of various mechanical components of your car. To maintain its optimum performance, it is important to inspect and clean its terminals regularly.

9.Check Engine Oil

Check engine oil level regularly and top up if necessary following manufacturer’s directions. Consider changing the oil if it is necessary, as fresh oil helps lubricate the engine more efficiently. If you are still not sure about the importance of timely engine oil changes here is a quick question. And while you’re at it, here’s what you need to know about the different engine oil grades.

10. Maintenance of Suspension and Steering

suspension system Inspect suspension components including shocks, struts and springs for signs of wear, leaks or damage. Replace any worn or damaged parts to ensure optimum suspension performance. Here’s how to tell when a car suspension system needs repair.

power steering Check oil level and top up if necessary. Inspect the steering linkage, tie rods and ball joints for any signs of wear or looseness. Get them replaced or repaired as needed to maintain precise steering response.

Explainer: Worried about the mileage of your car? So follow these 5 tips