Explainer: How will be the stock market this week, know which factors will dominate the whole week

Market Prediction: Last trading week where there was a boom in the market. On the other hand, on the last day of the week, Sensex fell by 1.31 per cent and Nifty by 1.17 per cent due to weakness in IT and FMCG stocks. At the same time, once again the market has started sluggish on Monday. ICICI The bank has released its quarterly report. The bank has earned handsome profits. At the same time, the NPA of the bank has also come down to the lowest level in eight years. Even after this, the shares of the bank declined by 0.17 per cent. Analysts are of the opinion that the decision of the US Central Bank Federal Reserve on the interest rate and the June quarter results of Indian companies will determine the direction of the stock markets this week.

US central bank interest rate will be fixed on July 26

Analysts say that due to the settlement of monthly derivative contracts, there may be some volatility in the market during the week. Apart from this, the trends of global markets and activities of foreign investors will also be important from the market point of view. Swastika Investmart Ltd. Santosh Meena, head of research, said that on July 26, the US central bank will announce its decision on the interest rate. There is a possibility that the Federal Reserve may increase the interest rate by a quarter of a percent. During this announcement, the market participants will also keep an eye on the comment of the Federal Reserve. Apart from this, on July 28, the Bank of Japan will also announce its policy decision. Meena told that during the week companies like Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Tech Mahindra will announce their June quarter results.

All eyes on Reliance’s stock

The country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries announced its quarterly results on Friday. The company’s quarterly profit decreased by 11 percent. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will be on Reliance’s stock on Monday. Due to the settlement on Thursday in the futures and options segment for July, the market may remain volatile. Apart from this, market participants will also keep an eye on the current monsoon session of Parliament. He said that foreign institutional investors are investing heavily in the Indian market for the last three months. Analysts say that the movement of the rupee against the dollar and Brent crude oil prices will also be important for the direction of the market.

Investors eye on FOMC meeting

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said that investors will keep an eye on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting. An increase of 25 percent in the interest rate is being estimated in the meeting. Apart from this, investors will also keep an eye on the comments of FOMC for future interest rate stance. Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services, said that the market will take direction from the first quarter results of companies, the trend of global markets, crude oil prices and the activities of domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Will keep an eye on quarterly results

Nanda said that the quarterly results of the companies will be closely watched by the market participants during the week. Quarterly results of big companies like Canara Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, BPCL, Tech Mahindra and Nestle are to be announced during the week. Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 623.36 points or 0.94 per cent. On Thursday, July 20, the Sensex reached its all-time high of 67,619.17 points.

Heavy selling seen in IT shares on Friday

The Nifty IT index closed down 4 percent on the NSE. The FMCG index also closed with a fall of more than 1 percent. Infosys was the top loser in the Nifty, falling 7.7 per cent. HUL’s stock also closed down 3.6 percent. SBI, Larsen, Indiamart Inter, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra saw gains in the Sensex pack. At the same time, shares of Infosys, HDFC Bank, Polycab, TCS, HUL are trading with a decline. Due to this, investors had to lose 1.9 lakh crores.

NSE bans six stocks in F&O segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has placed six stocks under trading restrictions in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment. As per official statements from NSE, the restriction has been implemented as these securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Stocks under ban The six stocks included in the F&O ban list are: 1. Delta Corporation 2. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. 3. Indiabulls Housing Finance 4. Manappuram Finance 5. L&T Finance Holdings 6. Punjab National Bank The stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market.

Market slowed down on the first day of the week

Mixed signals are being received in the market on the first trading day of the week. GNIFTY index is trading down around 75 points. At the same time, strength is being seen in the Asian markets. Whereas, the Indian market started flat. The Sensex is trading at a level of 66,625.79 with a decline of 58.47 points i.e. 0.09 per cent. At the same time, Nifty is trading at the level of 19,716.70 with a decline of 28.40 points i.e. 0.14 percent.

FPIs infused Rs 43,800 crore into equities so far in July

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to attract Indian stock markets. So far in July, he has invested more than Rs 43,800 crore in the Indian stock markets on a net basis. FPIs are increasing investment in the Indian market amidst the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, better results of companies and challenges facing the Chinese economy. Depository data shows that FPI investment in stock markets has reached Rs 1.2 lakh crore so far this year. Market analysts say that the flow of FPI in Indian markets remains strong and widespread. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said the only concern is rising valuations. This can bring a big ‘correction’ in the market.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director-Manager Research, Morningstar India, said that the Indian stock markets have reached their all-time high due to the continuous inflow of FPIs. In such a situation, the possibility of some profit booking cannot be ruled out. According to the data, FPIs have been continuously investing in the Indian stock markets since March. He has netted Rs 43,804 crore in stocks this month till July 21. This is the third consecutive month, while the FPI investment figure in shares has crossed Rs 40,000 crore. FPIs invested Rs 43,838 crore in stocks in May and Rs 47,148 crore in June. In the period under review, apart from shares, FPIs have also infused Rs 2,623 crore in the debt or bond market.

Market capitalization of five of the top 10 Sensex companies increased by Rs 4.23 lakh crore

The market capitalization (market cap) of five of the top 10 Sensex companies increased by Rs 4,23,014.4 crore last week. HDFC Bank got the maximum benefit. HDFC Bank has completed the merger of its housing finance parent company HDFC Bank with itself. HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second largest company in terms of market capitalization. He has left behind Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in this matter. Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 623.36 points or 0.94 percent.

While the market capitalization of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bajaj Finance increased, the market capitalization of Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel decreased in the last week. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 3,43,107.78 crore to Rs 12,63,070.52 crore during the week. SBI’s market valuation increased by Rs 27,220.07 crore to Rs 5,48,819.01 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap increased by Rs 24,575.78 crore to Rs 6,97,413.50 crore.

Increase in valuation of ITC

ITC’s valuation increased by Rs 21,972.81 crore to Rs 6,09,924.24 crore. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance increased by Rs 6,137.96 crore to reach Rs 4,59,425.99 crore. Contrary to this trend, the market capitalization of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 1,37,138.56 crore to Rs 17,15,895.17 crore. Reliance Industries, its financial services arm Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. (ISIL) has announced the separation. This unit is owned by Jio Financial Services Ltd. (JFSL) has been named.

how to invest in stock market

Investing in the stock market can be a beneficial way to grow your wealth over the long term. Here are some steps to help you get started:

educate yourself: Before starting investing, it is important to educate yourself about the stock market and how it works. Understand basic financial terms, investment strategies and the risks involved. There are many books, online courses and resources available to help you acquire the knowledge.

set financial goals: Set your financial goal and objective of your investment. Are you saving for retirement, buying a home or your child’s education? Having a clear goal will help you make informed investment decisions.

create an emergency fund: Before investing, make sure you have an emergency fund that has enough money to cover three to six months of living expenses. It will act as a safety net in case of unforeseen financial setbacks.

assess risk tolerance: Understand your risk tolerance level. Different investments have different levels of risk. Some people are comfortable with higher risk for the potential for higher returns, while others prefer more conservative investments.

Open Brokerage AccountTo invest in the stock market, you will need a brokerage account. Research and compare different brokerage firms to find a brokerage firm that suits your needs. Look for low fees, user-friendly platforms, and great customer service.

Start with a Diversified Fund: If you are new to investing, consider starting with mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer diversification across a variety of stocks. This can help spread your risk.

research companies: If you are planning to invest in individual stocks, do research on the companies that interest you. View their financial performance, growth prospects, competitive advantages and industry trends.

dollar-cost averaging: Consider using dollar-cost averaging, which involves investing a fixed amount on a regular basis. This strategy can help reduce the impact of market volatility over time.

monitoring and rebalancing: Track your investments and make adjustments as necessary. Rebalance your portfolio from time to time to maintain your desired asset allocation.

be disciplined: The stock market can be volatile, and emotions can influence investment decisions. Be disciplined and avoid making impulsive choices based on short term market movements.

seek professional advice: If you are unsure about investing or need personalized guidance, consider consulting a financial advisor who can help you create a suitable investment plan.

Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves risk and there is no guarantee of returns. Be prepared for market fluctuations and take a long term view to achieve your financial goals. Always invest money that you can leave invested for a long period of time to outsmart the market cycle.