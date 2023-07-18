EXPLAINER: Manual challan will be closed in 12 traffic cities in Bihar, automatic will be deducted

Patna. In the coming few months, manual challaning of vehicles will stop in 12 traffic cities of the state from the month of August. Only electronic or automatic challans will be deducted in these cities. At present, the system of e-challan has been implemented in Patna and Muzaffarpur smart cities, while the trial is going on in Bihar Sharif. Along with these, arrangements are being made to deduct 100 percent automated challans from smart POS in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Purnia, Katihar, Saran, Bhojpur, Begusarai and Munger. In this, instead of the fine receipt, the driver will be given an auto generated challan, on which the picture of the violation of the related traffic rule will also be recorded. Vehicle owners will also be able to see this challan online. Bihar Police’s Traffic ADG Sudhanshu Kumar gave this information in a press conference held at the Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) of Patna Smart City on Tuesday. He told that automatic challan is expected to start in 12 traffic cities from next month. Presently 479 smart POS are available with these districts, while 700 more smart POS are required which will be made available by the end of this month.

97 percent fine in Patna on those who do not wear helmets

ADG Traffic told that in Muzaffarpur and Patna, deduction of electronic (e) challans has started from the month of March-April. With the help of ANPR, PTZ and Bullet cameras installed in these cities, e-challans of those who violate traffic rules are being cut and sent to the vehicle owner’s mobile. In Patna, a fine of over Rs 4.06 crore has been imposed in about 2.64 lakh violation cases. Of these, 97 percent i.e. Rs 3.74 crore fine was related to not wearing helmet by the two-wheeler driver or his co-driver. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 12.40 lakh has been imposed for violation of traffic signal, Rs 2.18 lakh for over speeding, Rs 8.70 lakh for triple riding and Rs 8.15 lakh for wrong sign driving. In Muzaffarpur too, a fine of more than Rs 1.50 crore has been imposed so far.

E-challan will be deducted every time you pass through the cameras

Violators of traffic rules will not be able to escape from the cameras installed in the capital Patna. The number of times they pass through the cameras, their e-challan can be cut as many times. Bihar Police’s ADG Traffic Sudhanshu Kumar made it clear on Tuesday that there is no provision in the MV Act to exempt one e-challan from being deducted again. Talking to reporters after giving information about the e-challan process from the Integrated Command and Control System, the ADG clarified many misconceptions about e-challan. On the complaints being received continuously, he said that for this, Traffic SP Patna has formed a Grievance Cell, on whose number 9431820414 and e-mail ID, complaints can be lodged. Municipal Commissioner Animesh Parashar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sheela Irani and Patna Traffic SP Puran Kumar Jha were also present on this occasion.

Case will be registered against those who do dangerous driving

ADG Traffic said that the Integrated Command Center has been connected with 402 km long OFC network and a large number of ANPR, Bullet and PTZ cameras. Through all these cameras, the picture of the violators is automatically saved in the system, which is verified at two levels before sending the challan. With the help of e-evidence, cases will now be registered against those who do dangerous driving.

Deposit the fine within 90 days, otherwise you will be trapped

The ADG said that there is a time limit of 90 days to deposit the fine. Meanwhile, notice is issued twice. If they do not, then their list will go to the Registration Authority ie DTO. After this, there may be problems in transfer, sale, permit etc. of the concerned vehicle.

Emergency call boxes installed at 50 places

Municipal Commissioner Animesh Parashar told that emergency call boxes have been installed at various places in Patna. In any emergency, a person can ask for help by pressing the help button present in this emergency call box. The person seeking help will directly tell his problem to the policeman sitting in the Integrated Command and Control Center. After that the nearest police station or 112 will be instructed to help him.

ADG traffic gave this answer on complaints

Question: The challan was deducted for the helmet of the four wheeler?

Answer: E-challan is sent along with photographic evidence. There can be no scope for this.

Question: Was the challan deducted for the vehicle locked in the garage?

Answer: It takes some time to generate the challan and send it. There is a possibility that the challan may have been issued on a later date on which the vehicle violated the rule.

Question: Same vehicle was challaned four times in a day?

Answer: This can happen if the vehicle violating the rule is exposed to different cameras more than once. There is no such provision in the MV Act that if a vehicle is challaned once, it gets immunity for 24 hours or for a certain time! In such a situation, there may be incidents of challan being deducted more than once.

Question: The vehicle belonged to someone, but the challan was received by someone else?

Answer: There can be two main reasons for this. First vehicle registration should be before 2009. The registrations before this are not uploaded on the Sarathi app, due to which there is a problem in the challan. Second, the wrong number is being used intentionally. A list of such cases is being prepared and sent separately to the SSP for action.

Question: Police is written on the number plate or why no action is taken on the numberless vehicles of Municipal Corporation?

Answer: Two types of cases will be made on such vehicles. First number plate violation, second criminal case for not having registration number. Action will be taken in both the cases.

Question: Why no action on public vehicles?

Answer: According to the report of the Road Safety Council, three times more deaths are happening due to accidents than murder. Among them also the number of deaths due to not having a helmet is high. That’s why, worrying about the lives of the people, the focus is on private vehicles only.

Currently challans are being cut on these five violations

Without helmet, red light crossing, speed limit violation, wrong way and triple riding

Invoice being deducted from these cameras:

Adaptive Traffic Control System: 30 Seats

Red Light Violation Camera Detection Camera : 30 Location

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera: 29 Positions

Speed ​​Limit Violation Detection Camera : 12 Location

Public Address System: 50 places

2.5 crore challan cut in 15 days in Patna

After big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, now 360 degree rotation cameras have also been installed in Patna for traffic control. After this, till now challans worth crores have been deducted in Patna. People are not able to understand that due to violation of which rule their challan is being deducted? Along with this, on which roads of Patna have these cameras been installed? How does this whole process work?

21 hundred cameras installed between Bihta to Fatua

In the Integrated Command and Control Center built inside the ICCC office, work continues for 24 hours in 3 shifts. In the month of April this year, the trial of these cameras started under Smart City. When everything was correct, it was started from the month of May. After this, gradually the bell of e-challan started coming on people’s phones, but in the month of July, the noise of this bell started increasing. In the last 15 days, challans of about 2.5 crore people have been deducted through this system in Patna. Under the Patna Smart City Project Limited, more than three thousand three hundred cameras are to be installed in the entire Patna district. Out of this, about 2100 cameras have been installed between Bihta to Fatua. Not only are challans deducted from these cameras installed all over Patna, but under this system, safe and secure atmosphere is being provided to the people of Patna and Patna.

city ​​on surveillance

Under the Patna Smart City Project Limited, the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) monitors the violation of traffic rules in the entire Patna in three shifts. Also, with the help of these cameras, criminal incidents are also monitored. Along with the main roads of Patna, cameras have also been installed at square-intersections and service lanes. The control room of ICCC is divided into two parts. Another where the security system of Patna is monitored. And in the second part, surveillance is done for violation of traffic rules. The part in which surveillance for violation of traffic rules is done.

help from red box

Along with this, in order to maintain law and order, Patna Smart City Limited has made red boxes on the poles on all the main roads of Patna. The residents of Patna can use this in times of trouble. With the help of this box, he would directly talk to the police sitting in the ICCC command room in times of trouble. Along with this, your location will go to the police as soon as you press the button inside the box. Your information will then be given to your nearest police station.