Explainer: MNREGA Ombudsman will be appointed in 5 districts of Jharkhand, know their functions and rights

Ranchi: Lokpals will be appointed in five districts of Jharkhand: Gumla, Lohardaga, Chatra, Jamtara and Seraikela-Kharsawan. Lokpals are going to be appointed in these districts after one year. Ombudsman is being appointed to redress the complaints of MNREGA schemes. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also given consent. In such a situation, today we will know what are the functions of Lokpal. And in any case, what is the purpose behind appointing an ombudsman.

Lokpal has been appointed in 19 districts of Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government had appointed Lokpals for 19 districts last year. Now the process of appointment is being done in the remaining five districts. The advantage of this is that the complaints of MNREGA are being heard quickly in the districts through Lokpals. Decisions are also being given there. This reduces the chances of all kinds of errors.

what are duties and rights

Lokpal has a very big role in the operation of MNREGA scheme. If there is any kind of irregularities in the operation, then it will be heard immediately. Any person can come with a complaint of any kind of disturbance. It will be the responsibility of the Ombudsman that he will be able to send the recommendation of action against the concerned employee and officer to the DM if found guilty after investigating the complaint. If necessary, he has the right to approve the punishment as well. Explain that the Lokpal has the authority to take departmental and corrective action for redressal of grievances. However, on receiving the complaint, they have to give a decision within 30 days.