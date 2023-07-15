Explainer: Subsidy of one lakh on buying an e-car in UP, know who will get the discount and how to apply

Lucknow: The UP government will give subsidy to those who buy electric vehicles. Separate subsidy provision has been made for the purchase of two wheelers and four wheelers. Principal Secretary Pariwan Venkateshwar Lu has issued its order. Those who buy an electric car (e-car) will get a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh and those who buy a two-wheeler will get a subsidy of Rs 5,000. This mandate will be applicable to those who buy electric vehicles after 14 October 2022.

Discount will be given on initial two lakh two wheelers

According to the mandate of the Transport Department, the first two lakh electric two wheelers will get a discount of five thousand each. First 25 thousand four wheelers (e four wheeler) will get subsidy of one lakh rupees. The first 400 electric buses (e-bus) purchased in the state will get a discount of Rs 20 lakh per e-bus.

No need to pay registration and tax

Apart from this, a rebate of one lakh rupees will be available on 1000 e-goods vehicles. From October 14, 2022, tax and registration fees will not have to be paid on the purchase of e-vehicle for three years. Those who have paid the registration fee, the money will be returned to their account.

Know how to get subsidy

To get subsidy from the government on e-vehicle, one has to apply online. Principal Secretary Transport Venkateshwar Lu told that the subsidy will have to be applied on the web portal upevsubsidy.in. One person will get discount on only one vehicle. The standard of exemption has been changed for Fleet Operators and Aggregators. Such people will get exemption on four two wheeler or four wheeler. Apart from this, discounts can also be availed on five e-buses or e-goods vehicles.

