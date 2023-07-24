Explainer: The journey from Kashi to Kolkata in just 7 hours, the expressway will pass through Imamganj in Gaya and Hunterganj in Jharkhand

New Delhi : Efforts are being made by the government to make the journey through road easier in India. For this, the work of upgrading highways, national highways and minor roads is being done by the government, but expressways are also being constructed to improve transport facilities. During the last 23 years, about 23 expressways have been constructed by the government in the country, but one more expressway is going to be added soon in this series of expressway construction. It is reported that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is soon going to start work on the construction of a new expressway to ease the journey from Kashi city situated on Lord Shankar’s Trishul to Kolkata. There is also news that after the completion of the construction work of this expressway, the journey from Kashi to Kolkata will be completed in just seven hours. It is being told that NHAI’s new expressway will provide an alternative to National Highway No-19, which will pass through Bihar and Jharkhand. It is being told that the new expressway will start from Kaimur in Bihar, go to Imamganj in Gaya and enter Purulia via Hunterganj, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh of Chatra in Jharkhand.

New expressway will pass through Jharkhand-Bihar

According to media reports, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon start construction of NH 319B, the code name approved for the upcoming Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway. The new expressway to be built in the country will connect both the cities while connecting many other cities of the region through states like Bihar and Jharkhand. NHAI said that the about 610 km long expressway will connect four districts each of Bihar and Jharkhand before entering West Bengal via Purulia district.

NH 319B will be named as Expressway

The National Highways Authority of India last Friday notified the upcoming Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway as NH 319B. The new expressway will provide an alternative to NH 19, which currently serves as the major highway between Varanasi and Kolkata. One of the RCD engineers working on the project said that the process of land acquisition will be expedited soon after NHAI gives the unique identity.

Kashi to Kolkata distance will be reduced by 80 kms

It is also being told that after the completion of the construction work of the new expressway, the distance between Kashi and Kolkata will be reduced by about 80 kilometers. At present, people have to cover a distance of at least 690 km to go from Kashi to Kolkata via National Highway-19. The new expressway will be to the south of National Highway No. 19 and will run parallel to it. It will have a six-lane highway of about 610 km. The expressway will start from Chandauli near Kashi, which will enter Bihar via Chand instead of passing through Mughalsarai and will exit at Imamganj in Gaya after covering a distance of about 160 km.

Tunnel will be built in Kaimur hills in Bihar

NHAI is also likely to build a tunnel in the Kaimur hills, which will be five kilometers in length. Then the expressway will cross the Son river at Tilauthu in Sasaram to enter Aurangabad along the Grand Trunk Road. After this, it will enter Hunterganj in Chatra district of Jharkhand and after passing through Hazaribagh and Ramgarh, it will exit from Purulia district of West Bengal.

Rs 35,000 crore will be spent on the construction of the new expressway

According to NHAI, the Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway is likely to cost around Rs 35,000 crore. A senior official of Patna-based NHAI said that the cost of construction is likely to go up as NHAI has proposed its almost straight alignment. According to NHAI, the upcoming expressway will reduce the travel time between Varanasi and Kolkata by half. At present it takes around 12-14 hours to cover the distance via NH-19.

how many highways and expressways in india

According to a figure of the Government of India, there are a total of 599 highways in India, whose length is about 1.32 lakh kilometers. The longest National Highway is NH 44, which has a length of 3745 km. It starts from Srinagar and goes till Kanyakumari. There are currently 23 expressways in India, on which the movement of vehicles is fully operational. Apart from this, the work of 18 expressways is going on and many of these will be ready soon.

The first expressway started in India 23 years ago

About 23 years ago, the first expressway between Mumbai and Pune was started in the country. Today an expressway is being built between every major state and the common man is also becoming crazy about it. But, have you thought that highway and expressway are similar in appearance, but is there any difference between these two. With the news of the expressway being built between Delhi-Mumbai, discussions have started once again among the people.

what is the meaning of highway and expressway

There is no specific restriction on entering the highway. You can enter it from anywhere. They also become the cause of many accidents. At the same time, the entry in the expressway is very limited. These are made at some height from the ground so that it cannot be easily entered from anywhere. There are fixed entry and exit points on the expressway. For example, in the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, there are 8 entry and exit points between Gurugram and Dausa. This is the biggest difference between them.

What is the difference between Highway and Expressway

Roads are considered the backbone of any economy. That’s why a lot of attention was paid to road construction even several hundred years ago. Highways play a big role in this. Highway is also known as Highway in Hindi and National Highway as National Highway. These are the best roads, which connect the main ports and cities. Expressways differ from highways or national highways in terms of road quality and facilities available on that route. These are the top class roads of India. Ramps are made to reach them. In these, grade separation (removal of roads from above or below each other) and lane dividers are given. Where the maximum speed is 100 km per hour on the highway, it becomes 120 km per hour on the expressway. This means that the travel time between 2 cities is reduced.

UP News: Seven new industrial corridors will be built along the expressway, the plan will be successful at a cost of 35 thousand crores

What is the name of the oldest highway in India?

The oldest highway in India is named GT Road or Grand Trunk Road, which was built by Sher Shah Suri, the Sultan of Delhi, in the 16th century. This highway starts from Kolkata and goes till Peshawar. It is said that it was built during the reign of Chandragupta Maurya. According to a report, the GT Road starting from Sonagaon in Bangladesh to Peshawar and Sindh province of Pakistan-Afghanistan was built by Chandragupta Maurya, the Maurya ruler of Magadha Empire in medieval India. At that time it was called Uttarapatha. In the 16th century, Sher Shah Suri, the Sultan of Delhi, made this Uttarapath paved. In the time of Sher Shah Suri, this road was also known as ‘Sadke-e-Azam’ or ‘Emperor’s Road’, because it starts from Bengal and goes to Afghanistan via Peshawar, about 2500 km away. In India, this road passes through Howrah, Bardhaman, Panagarh, Durgapur, Asansol, Dhanbad, Aurangabad, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Mohania, Mughalsarai, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Kalyanpur, Kannauj, Etah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar.