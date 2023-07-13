Explainer : The last date to link PAN Aadhaar has passed, now what are your options?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: It has been made mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar in India. There are many benefits of linking PAN with Aadhaar, but now there are lakhs of people in the country who have not linked their PAN i.e. Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar. The last date set by the government for linking PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2023, which ended last month. However, before this, March 31 was the last date set by the government. After its deadline was extended till June 30, PAN could be linked with Aadhaar with a fine of Rs 1000, but its last date has also passed. In such a situation, what is the option left with you to link PAN with Aadhaar, when now all the unlinked PANs have been deactivated? Even after this, if you use PAN, then you will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

What needs to be done to activate PAN

According to the Income Tax Department, after June 30, 2023, a payment of one thousand rupees will have to be made through the e-filing portal to reactivate the inactive PAN card. The thing to note here is that till this period i.e. for 30 days the PAN will remain inactive. After this, after about a month, you will be able to use the PAN card again, but people will get a shock of Rs 6,000, not Rs 1,000.

In how many days will the PAN card be activated after paying the fine?

According to experts, people whose PAN card has become inactive since July 1 due to non-linking of PAN and Aadhaar, will face the biggest loss at the time of filing ITR. You will need PAN to file ITR. 1000 rupees will have to be paid to activate it again, but this process will take at least a month. From July 1, no refund will be issued against the PAN of taxpayers whose PAN is not linked to Aadhaar card.

Rs 5,000 fine for late filing of ITR

Experts related to the matter say that the last date for filing income tax return is 31 July. If ITR is not filed within this stipulated date, then Rs 5000 late fine will have to be deposited. In such a situation, if you file income tax return by activating PAN card, then you will have to deposit Rs 5000 for late fine of ITR and Rs 1000 for linking Aadhaar PAN. In this way you will have to pay Rs.6000.

Disadvantages of not linking PAN card-Aadhaar card

If you do not link PAN card with Aadhaar, then you will be deprived of getting the benefits of many types of services and government schemes.

Will not be able to file income tax return.

Your tax refund will get stuck.

Will not be able to open bank account.

You will not be issued a credit card.

You will find it difficult to invest in mutual funds and stocks.

Without PAN card, you will also have difficulty in buying a car.

Benefits of linking PAN-Aadhaar

By linking PAN card with Aadhaar, income tax gets an audit trail of all transactions.

After linking PAN card with Aadhaar, it will be easy to file ITR.

There will be no need to submit receipt or e-signature after PAN Aadhaar linking.

It will be easy to track transactions after PAN-Aadhaar linking.

PAN-Aadhaar linking will end the problem of fraud.

Tax evasion will be curbed.

After linking PAN-Aadhaar, you will be able to file your return with Aadhaar card also.

For buying a property or buying a car, Aadhaar will work instead of PAN.

PAN is required for transactions above Rs 50,000.

Once the Aadhaar of PAN is linked, your work will also be done with Aadhaar.

After PAN Aadhaar is linked, you will be able to buy gold worth more than five lakh rupees with the help of Aadhaar card.

how to make pan card

If you want to get a PAN card, then its application process is very easy. You can make PAN card online. Applying online is very easy and convenient. For this, you will have to post all the documents online with the Income Tax Office. Only then the application process will be complete. For online application, you have to visit the official website of Income Tax Department incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. After filling the form on the website, send your application to the PAN card office. For this you have to submit the following documents.

required documents

Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Voter ID Card

driving license

Passport

ration card with photo

arms license

Photo identity card issued by Central Government or State Government or any PSU

photo pension card

Central Government Health Service Scheme Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo Card

Certificate of Identity signed by MP or MLA or Councilor or Gazetted Officer

what is aadhaar number

Aadhaar is a 12 digit number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. This number is randomly generated and is unique. Aadhaar number is generated after the enrollment process is successful. Aadhaar enrollment consists of resident’s photograph, name, address, date of birth, guardian’s name and biometric data such as fingerprint and iris scan. Today the most important and reliable identity proof of the country is Aadhaar card. Without this identity proof, no one will be able to use government or private service in any way.

Features of Aadhaar Card

Specialty : The Aadhaar number of each resident is unique. It can never be the same nor can it change. If someone’s Aadhaar number is generated once, then he can never enroll for a new Aadhaar card again. If someone gets his Aadhaar enrollment done again, he will be rejected.

Portability : Aadhaar can be carried with you in various forms like Aadhaar card, paper print out, e-Aadhaar, mAadhaar app etc. Hard copy of Aadhaar card has to be shown mostly to avail the offline service. The benefit of online service can be availed only through Aadhaar number.

Effective Technology Architecture: Aadhaar’s data is stored centrally and can be authenticated online from any corner of the country. According to UIDAI, the Aadhaar infrastructure can handle more than one million authentications a day.

how to make aadhar card

Before applying for Aadhaar, an applicant should take care that he/she has all the documents required to enroll for Aadhaar card ready at the time of visiting the centre. The application process for Aadhaar card is made for all Indian citizens including minors and senior citizens. They only have to produce all relevant documents at the time of enrolment. There is only one way to make a new Aadhaar card, which is offline. However, you can further simplify the offline process by booking your appointment online from the comfort of your home. To make a new Aadhaar card, you can find out the address of your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online sitting at home through UIDAI’s official website or mAadhaar App and then you can get your new Aadhaar card made by visiting the center. Aadhaar card cannot be made through mobile, rather only appointment can be booked for it.

How to check PAN-Aadhaar linking

First of all go to the official website of Income Tax Department – incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

After this, in the link section, you will get the option of link, select it.

Enter your PAN and Aadhar card number.

Click on View Link Aadhaar Status, Option.

The screen will show you the PAN-Aadhaar link status.