Explainer: Walking on the side of the road in India is not free from danger, 99 percent of pedestrians are afraid of getting hurt

New Delhi : If you are walking on the side of the road, then you have to be careful more than the drivers. According to a report, walking on the side of the roads in India is not free from danger. The report states that about 99 percent of the pedestrians walking on the side of the roads in the country are at risk of injury. The report presented by tech company Bosch Limited during the seventh United Nations Global Road Safety Week held in the month of May 2023 presents a frightening situation for pedestrians. In the study presented by the company in the name of ‘Indian Pedestrian Behaviour’, alarming figures have come to the fore regarding people walking on the roadside in India. However, the study also calls for measures to improve road safety.

Pedestrians at higher risk of injury

The study report presented by Bosch Limited at the United Nations’ seventh Global Road Safety Week said that during the year 2021, more than 29,000 pedestrians died in road accidents in India, out of which more than 60,000 people suffered injuries in traffic accidents. During this period, more deaths have occurred in road accidents in India than in the whole of Europe and Japan. It also states that during the year 2021, more than 1,50,000 people died in road accidents.

Demand to give priority to pedestrians

Drawing attention to the safety of pedestrians in India, a report by technology company Bosch Ltd has urged the authorities and policy makers to give priority to pedestrians on the roadside. Apart from this, there has also been a demand for better infrastructure and an awareness campaign for the safety of pedestrians passing through India’s roadways. It has also been said that only with collective efforts, the accidents of pedestrians can be reduced in the country.

People are more injured on rural roads

The report states that pedestrians in India often stop in the middle of the road to allow vehicles to pass, which become a major cause of accidents. However, this does not happen in western countries. In western countries, people who drive vehicles give priority to pedestrians. Along with this, the report also states that people walking on rural roads are more injured than urban people. In these areas, more accidents happen during the day than at night.

Why road accidents happen

Nearly 91 per cent of road accidents in India are due to human error, according to an analysis of over 6,300 cases by the Road Accident Sampling System (RASSI). At the same time, due to infrastructure and other vehicle related factors, 63 percent and 44 percent of accidents occur respectively. According to a report presented by the World Bank last year, India has the highest number of road accident deaths in the world. India has only 1 percent of the world’s vehicles, but India’s participation in road accidents is 11 percent of the deaths in the world.

One person dies every four minutes

According to the World Bank report, there are about 4,50,000 road accidents in India every year, in which 1,50,000 people die. The report states that 53 road accidents occur every hour in the country and 1 death occurs every 4 minutes. The World Bank report states that the cost of road accidents in India is Rs 5.96 lakh crore, which is about 3.14 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product).

Government aims to reduce road accidents

It has been said in the report that 76.2 percent of those who lose their lives in road accidents every year in India are between 18 and 45 years of age. In such a situation, due to the death in road accidents, it is also becoming the biggest reason for the lack of earners in Indian families. However, steps are also being taken by the Central Government to reduce the road accidents in the country. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said in a statement that India has set a target of halving the number of deaths in road accidents every year by 2024. Earlier, India had signed a target of halving these deaths by 2030 at the road safety conference held in Brazil in 2015. Under this, while tightening the traffic rules in the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, the penalty for violation has also been increased.

how to cross the street

According to IndiaParenting.com, make sure your little one holds your hand or clings to you when you are walking or crossing the road. Always cross the roads using zebra crossing lines and always check whether the traffic lights allow you to cross the road or not. If the traffic light is red, it means you don’t have to cross the road. On the other hand, if the traffic light is green, then you have to cross the road, whereas if the light is yellow, it means that you cross the road by looking in all four directions whether the vehicle is coming from any direction at the intersection? If you follow these rules consistently, your child will also see it and follow it when he is left alone at home. You can also keep explaining to your child what you did while crossing the road and what precautions you took.

road safety rules for pedestrians

As pedestrians, we play an important role in ensuring road safety. By following these seven important rules, we can protect ourselves and contribute to a safer traffic environment. Let’s take a look at these guidelines for pedestrian safety.

Pedestrians should cross the road only at designated places like level crossings, foot over bridges or zebra crossings.

Always look both ways to check vehicles before stepping on the road.

Avoid crossing the road without pedestrian crossing or from unknown areas.

Educate children about road safety rules and the importance of pedestrian crossings.

Do not walk or stand on the road while talking on a mobile phone or listening to music from other electronic devices.

Use caution when approaching intersections and always be alert when turning vehicles.

Respect and follow any instructions given by traffic police officers or traffic staff posted at the crossing.

4.22 lakh road accidents in India

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of road accidents in India increased from 3,68,828 in 2020 to 4,22,659 in 2021. These traffic accidents include 4,03,116 road accidents, 17,993 railway accidents and 1,550 railway crossing accidents. Tamil Nadu (from 46,443 to 57,090) recorded the highest increase in the number of traffic accident cases among states from 2020 to 2021. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh (43,360 to 49,493), Uttar Pradesh (30,593 to 36,509), Maharashtra (24,908 to 30,086) and Kerala (27,998 to 33,051).

walking on which side of the road will not hurt

The following instructions are given by the traffic police to walk on the road.

Walk on the pavement, not on the road.

Cross the road only after seeing the zebra crossing at the red light.

Where there is no footpath, walk facing the oncoming traffic so that you can see which vehicle is coming towards you from the front.

Walk in the opposite direction on the side of the road to avoid getting hit by vehicles. This is because the vehicles on the road drive on the left. When you walk in the opposite direction i.e. on the right side, you will be able to see the vehicles coming from the front and you will be able to avoid getting hurt. On the other hand, if you walk on the footpath on the left side, then the risk of getting hurt by the vehicles coming from behind will be more.

Make sure that you are visible to the drivers whichever way you are walking. It is very important to be visible especially at night.

Wear light colored clothes while walking on the roadside at night.

Think ahead and plan the safest way to go to school, market or friend’s house.

Teach children traffic rules

Let us tell you that the worries of parents increase when children go to school, study tuition, go to friends or go to the market. When children go out of the house, it is very important to learn to cross the road safely. It is not necessary to have a good road while walking, but children should know how to cross the road well. They should be aware of which side of the road they should walk on while walking. What are the markings made on the road to cross the road called? What is the mark on the red light called? So you need to teach your kids how to be safe while walking and how to be a safe passenger while traveling in a car or bus? Merely instructing children is not enough, because children learn from what they see their parents doing. The first thing that you need to do is to model safe behavior. Come, let us know how children can be informed about traffic rules.