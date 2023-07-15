Explainer: What is ‘Brand Bengaluru’, Congress eyeing power at the Center through Karnataka

After ousting the BJP from power in Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah government is continuously making big announcements. In fulfilling all the promises made during the election Congress That the government has started working hard. While presenting the Karnataka budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah talked about ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and allocated Rs 45 crore for it. After that the discussion has intensified that what is the last ‘Brand Bengaluru’, for which Siddaramaiah spent so much.

What is ‘Brand Bengaluru’

Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah government has come up with ‘Brand Bengaluru’ scheme to develop Bengaluru. Under which to develop and improve the situation including traffic management, solid waste management, proper use of public places, flood management and public health. The Chief Minister allocated 45,000 crores for this. In which 30,000 crores are also included for ‘Namma Metro’. In the budget, Siddaramaiah had announced that around ₹12,000 crore would be spent through various schemes such as urban regeneration, high-density corridors, road white-topping, solid waste management, removal of encroachments and repair of canals, filling of potholes etc. He also alleged that several pro-people programs such as the AMRUT Nagarrotthan program and Indira Canteens were neglected by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which led to a gradual decline in urban infrastructure and civic amenities. He said, By addressing these challenges in a planned and scientific manner, we will bring Bengaluru to international standards.

Siddaramaiah government received more than 30,000 suggestions regarding ‘Brand Bengaluru’

The Siddaramaiah government of Karnataka has so far received more than 30,000 suggestions regarding ‘Brand Bengaluru’. This has been announced by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar himself. He told, I have received more than 30 thousand suggestions. Apartment associations have requested that they want to be a part of the Bengaluru brand. He said, in a few days I will meet high school and college students and take their opinion.

Congress preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections on Karnataka’s development model

Congress has regained its lost confidence after registering a thumping victory in Karnataka. Now the party is eyeing the power at the Center through the Karnataka model. The streak of victory that the Congress has pulled in Karnataka, it will try to try it in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections as well. Congress is preparing to ask for votes by keeping the Karnataka model in front. For this purpose, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have gathered. Together, both have started preparing to gift the Congress high command the victory of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

#WATCH , "Today I received Bengaluru people’s advice. I have received more than 30 thousand suggestions. The apartment association has requested that they want to be part of the brand Bengaluru. In some days, I will meet high school and college students to receive their opinions… pic.twitter.com/aVjxRzmUpp

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023



Rs 52,000 crore provision for electoral ‘guarantee’ in Karnataka budget

Siddaramaiah presented a budget of Rs 3.27 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24 in the Karnataka Assembly. A provision of Rs 52,000 crore has been made in the budget to fulfill the five ‘guarantees’ given during the assembly elections. He said that by implementing the election promises, the state government would be able to provide additional financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month to each family.

The Siddaramaiah government swung into action as soon as it assumed power in Karnataka.

The Congress had announced five guarantees during the assembly elections held in May. These include announcements of free bus travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units, 10 kg free food grains to the poor, Rs 2,000 to the female head of the family and Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance.

Benefits of insurance to employees of e-commerce companies

The Karnataka government also announced an insurance facility of Rs 4 lakh for part-time door-to-door workers for e-commerce companies in the budget. This amount includes life insurance of Rs 2 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh. Siddaramaiah said that the state government will bear the entire burden of the premium for this insurance. He said that subsidies and benefits would be given to the registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the ‘Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board’.