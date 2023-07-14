Explainer: What is the ‘Global South’ that PM Modi is worried about?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has said that India is very concerned about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, especially on the countries of the ‘Global South’. In an interview to the French newspaper ‘Les Echoes’, he said that he has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and all genuine efforts to help end the conflict have been made. Underlined India’s willingness to support the efforts.

What is ‘Global South’?

If you look broadly, most of the countries located in the northern hemisphere of the earth are developed and prosperous, while most of the countries located in the southern hemisphere of the earth are underdeveloped or developing and are struggling with poverty. That is, there is a kind of hidden divide that draws a line between developed and underdeveloped countries. There is no fixed definition, but the term Global North is used for the group of developed countries in the Northern Hemisphere, while the term Global South is used for the developing or developed countries located in the Southern Hemisphere.

The term ‘Global South’ emerged in the 1960s

The term ‘Global South’, which arose in the 1960s, is generally used for the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. In particular, it refers to countries in the Southern Hemisphere and equatorial region, outside Europe and North America, which are mostly low-income and politically backward. Most of the ‘Global South’ countries were left behind in the race for industrialized development. There has also been a conflict of ideology with the capitalist and communist principles of their colonized country.

Why is the Global South underdeveloped?

In fact, in the global agenda, the voice of economically and socially backward countries is being left untold and unheard every time and these countries are continuously falling behind. If we look at the recent developmental hurdles, we will find that the Covid pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war as well as climate change are in the main role. Inadequate access to global resources and US dominance over international politics and China’s debt-trap policies are also responsible for this.

Problems of the Global South still unheard of in the G20 forum

Talking about the Global South and Geo-politics, a large population of the world lives in the Southern world and natural resources are also more in these countries, but still global policies and plans are largely determined by the Global North. If we look at the G20, it includes countries of both the ‘Global North’ and ‘Global South’ groups, but due to the large number of countries in the Global North, the problems of the Global South have remained unheard of even on this platform.

India can become the voice of Global South

In such a situation, when India has become the chairman of G-20, it wants to capitalize on the chairmanship of G20 not only in the interest of the country but also in the interest of the world. To make this dream come true, India has taken the responsibility of becoming the voice of the Global South. More recently, the ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ held under the leadership of India on January 12 is a great example of this. During this Global South Summit, all those issues were discussed which are important for its development. The two-day Voice of the Global South Summit saw participation from over 120 developing countries. Due to which it is being called the biggest historical conference of the southern world. Voice of the Global South Summit can be called a platform for developing countries to share concerns, perspectives and priorities.

How and why can India become the voice of the Global South?

India is playing an active role in contemporary global politics. Examples of this can be seen in the popularity of Millet Cereal Year and Yoga Day as well as schemes related to solar energy and other climate change. It is necessary to use this opportunity in the interest of worldliness. In fact, the Global South is an important focus of India’s current G20 presidency. Under which India is continuously trying to raise the issues of Global South at the international level. India with its current G20 presidency is also setting the background for the development of the Global South, which will further strengthen the vision of the Global South in the coming times as after India, the G20 will be chaired by Mexico and then by South Africa and these two countries Are part of the Global South. India has taken many initiatives of this kind of cooperation before. Such as giving priority to neighboring countries for vaccine, ensuring access to treatment of Covid by giving exemption in intellectual rights trade, making BRICS development-oriented are prime examples of this.

PM Modi’s response to China’s aggressive stance

PM Modi has left for France. In an interview to the French newspaper ‘Les Echos’ on a question asked about China’s ‘aggression’ with the question of the Global South, he said that India always supports peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy and respect for the sovereignty of all countries. has been in favor of respecting Asked about China whether its heavy investment in defense capabilities is a threat to the security of the region, Modi said peace is necessary for the future India wants to build.

India supports relevant international laws and rules based international order – PM Modi

He said, “Our interests in the Indo-Pacific region are broad and our ties deep. I describe our vision for the region in one word – SAGAR, which is linked to security and development for all in the region. Peace is necessary for the future we want to build, but it is not assured. He said that India supports relevant international laws and rules-based international order. PM Modi said, “Maintain mutual trust and confidence It’s more important than ever to keep up. We believe that only through this can positive contributions be made towards lasting regional and global peace and stability.”

PM Modi to be guest of honor at Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14

Let us tell you that PM Modi will be the special guest at the Bastille Day celebrations in France on 14th July. A contingent of all the three wings of the Indian Army is also participating in this. During this visit, discussions will also be held to find a way forward for future cooperation with France in various fields like strategic, scientific, academic and economic cooperation. This includes the areas of defence, space, business and investment. A 269-member tri-service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces left for Paris on Thursday in two C-17 Globemaster aircraft to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations. At least three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also participate in this along with French fighter jets. Earlier he gave an interview to a French news agency.

