Explainer: When will the Modi cabinet be expanded? Know where the screw is stuck

central cabinet The news of reshuffle has been going on in the media for the last several days, but till now no official news has come out as to when the Modi cabinet will be expanded. Now there is a possibility that there may be a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet after the monsoon session is over. However, political pundits believe that at present there is no possibility of expansion in the Modi cabinet.

Keeping in mind the assembly elections, a decision will be taken on the expansion of the Union Cabinet.

Assembly elections are to be held in four important states in the country later this year. By the way, the focus of the Narendra Modi government at the center will be on these electoral states only. The current cabinet already includes several MPs from the electoral states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. In any case, there is no possibility to exclude the MPs of these states from the cabinet or to include new MPs.

Madhya Pradesh’s share in Modi cabinet

Narendra Modi There is a good share of MPs from Madhya Pradesh in the government. Five MPs from Madhya Pradesh have been given a place in the Modi cabinet. Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste are part of the Union cabinet. Therefore, there is no such possibility that the new MP of Madhya Pradesh will be made an election target by giving a place in the cabinet.

Rajasthan’s share in the Union cabinet

The way Madhya Pradesh has a share in the Union cabinet, similarly Rajasthan is also in the position. Four MPs from the poll-bound state are already part of the Modi cabinet. Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chowdhary are included in the Modi government. However, there is news that in order to return to power in Rajasthan, the Modi government may give a chance to a new MP in the cabinet.

MPs from Chhattisgarh and Telangana also have a share in the Modi cabinet

Assembly elections are also to be held in Chhattisgarh and Telangana at the end of the year. BJP is out of power in both these states. By the way, BJP is eyeing to return to power at both the places. Talking about the Modi cabinet, MPs from these two poll-bound states have already had a fair share. In Telangana, the BJP has already played a big bet by making Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy the state president of Telangana. It is believed that Reddy has good influence there. However, there is also a possibility that more MPs from this state can be given a chance in the Modi cabinet. Similarly, some MPs from Chhattisgarh can also be included in the cabinet. Although Renuka Singh is already a part of the Modi government.

BJP and PM Modi’s focus on Lok Sabha elections

The entire focus of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year in 2024. Therefore, every possibility is being expressed that even if there is a reshuffle in the central cabinet, it will happen after the assembly elections in four states are over. BJP is already in full preparation for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this from Madhya Pradesh. Several rounds of meetings have also taken place regarding the Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the BJP workers in Bhopal, PM Modi had instructed them to start preparing for the elections. PM Modi had given instructions to go door-to-door and inform people about the schemes of the central government.

Opposition united to oust Modi from power

In order to oust the Narendra Modi government at the Center from power in 2024, 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, had held a big meeting in recent days. While 16 opposition parties participated in the meeting in Patna, the number increased to 26 in the meeting held in Bengaluru. The opposition coalition ‘India’ consists of Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Marxist Communist Party (CPI), Communist Party of India (CPI) ), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), MDMK, KMDK, VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

Many challenges before the Modi government

There are many challenges in front of the Narendra Modi government at the Center at the present time. Manipur violence has emerged as a new challenge in front of the Modi government, which is already on target for unemployment and inflation. After the ongoing violence in Manipur and the video of two women being paraded naked in recent days, the Narendra Modi government is being strongly condemned. By the way, there will be a big challenge in front of the BJP government at the center to make the voters in its favor in the elections.